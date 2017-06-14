Accessibility Links

Only Connect

E9 of 37
Disparates v Beaks
Series 13 - Episode 9 Disparates v Beaks

Today 3pm - 3:30pm BBC Two Scotland
Today, 3:30pm - 4pm BBC Two (not Scotland)
Review

Only Connect is a team game, except when it isn’t: as well as perhaps being the first edition to feature a married couple with matching haircuts, this tussle between the Disparates (who didn’t know each other before they met on a quiz app’s leaderboard) and the Beaks (masters at a posh private school) is a classic case of a trio who thoughtfully work together versus a threesome dominated by one fantastic player. Who shall prevail, in what turns out to be a good, close contest?

Along the way, look out for a clever question about the one subject all TV quiz addicts really should know well.

Summary

Victoria Coren Mitchell hosts as a team of former strangers who met on a quiz app take on three public school teachers in the quiz testing general knowledge and lateral thinking. The players must make connections between four things that may at first not appear to be linked, with one set of clues comprising Houston, the Ryder Cup, Morse code and Colt pistol.

Cast & Crew

Host Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer Jenny Hawker
