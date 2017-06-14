Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Only Connect
E9 of 37
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 13 - Episode 9
Disparates v Beaks
Today 3pm - 3:30pm
BBC Two Scotland
See Repeats
Today,
3:30pm - 4pm
BBC Two (not Scotland)
SUB
WIDE
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jacke Seale
Only Connect
is a team game, except when it isn’t: as well as perhaps being the first edition to feature a married couple with matching haircuts, this tussle between the Disparates (who didn’t know each other before they met on a quiz app’s leaderboard) and the Beaks (masters at a posh private school) is a classic case of a trio who thoughtfully work together versus a threesome dominated by one fantastic player. Who shall prevail, in what turns out to be a good, close contest?
Along the way, look out for a clever question about the one subject all TV quiz addicts really should know well.
Summary
Victoria Coren Mitchell hosts as a team of former strangers who met on a quiz app take on three public school teachers in the quiz testing general knowledge and lateral thinking. The players must make connections between four things that may at first not appear to be linked, with one set of clues comprising Houston, the Ryder Cup, Morse code and Colt pistol.
Cast & Crew
Host
Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director
Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer
Jenny Hawker
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Victoria Coren Mitchell on Jeremy Vine, Peppa Pig and driving her "pimped ride"
The Only Connect quiz queen has a Radio 4 show called Women Talking About Cars
What time is Only Connect on TV?
Richest TV viewers flock to University Challenge, Only Connect and The Night Manager
Only Connect sheds close to a third of its viewers after move from Mondays to Fridays
Why Only Connect just doesn't work on Fridays
Only Connect moves to permanent Friday night slot
Victoria Coren Mitchell on nerd pride and finding Only Connect's niche
Victoria Coren Mitchell to front new Radio 4 series Women Talking About Cars
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
"I'm really quite clever" - Giles Coren on competing with his sister and his new quiz show
22 Aug
Only Connect defeats The Jonathan Ross Show to become Radio Times Entertainment Show Champion
24 Nov
Why on earth has the BBC bumped Only Connect for Simply Nigella?
16 Nov
Who are the QI Elves?
22 Sep
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It