Review

by David Butcher

With today being the autumn equinox, Gardeners’ World is in a mood of mellow fruitfulness. Unfortunately, gardeners in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may feel less mellow as you discover the programme has been replaced by Pro14 rugby coverage, but with some ingenuity, you may find the BBC2 England feed tucked away on your digibox – or else watch tomorrow when the programme is shown in your area.



It includes a celebration of the season’s apple bounty, Monty Don planting bulbs to brighten dark winter days and Carol Klein celebrating the sedum, one of the autumn garden’s highlights. We also travel to Gloucestershire to visit a garden that’s a haven for moths and butterflies.