Episode 26
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 50 - Episode 26
Today 5:30pm - 6:30pm
BBC Two (not Scotland)
See Repeats
Today,
8pm - 9pm
BBC Two Scotland
Tomorrow,
7:05am - 8:05am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
Review
by
David Butcher
With today being the autumn equinox, Gardeners’ World is in a mood of mellow fruitfulness. Unfortunately, gardeners in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may feel less mellow as you discover the programme has been replaced by Pro14 rugby coverage, but with some ingenuity, you may find the BBC2 England feed tucked away on your digibox – or else watch tomorrow when the programme is shown in your area.
It includes a celebration of the season’s apple bounty, Monty Don planting bulbs to brighten dark winter days and Carol Klein celebrating the sedum, one of the autumn garden’s highlights. We also travel to Gloucestershire to visit a garden that’s a haven for moths and butterflies.
Summary
As the Autumn Equinox arrives, along with celebrating the season's apple bounty Monty Don plans for Christmas by planting bulbs to brighten the dark winter days ahead. He also offers advice on planting garlic for next year. Carol Klein celebrates the sedum, one of the autumn season's highlights, while Adam Frost provides an update on the development of his Lincolnshire garden. The programme also visits a garden in Gloucestershire, which is a haven for moths and butterflies, while Alan Power handles the summer work at Stourhead.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Monty Don
Presenter
Carol Klein
Presenter
Adam Frost
Presenter
Alan Power
Executive Producer
Paolo Proto
Series Producer
Sharon Fisher
see more
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
Gardeners' World at 50: four presenters invite us into their own little havens
As the BBC2 show celebrates its half a century, Carol Klein, Monty Don, Adam Frost and Joe Swift reveal their lawns and flowerbeds
Alys Fowler: I thought I was having a midlife crisis when I came out as gay in my thirties
Meet Adam Frost – the new presenter of BBC2's Gardeners' World
10 blooming brilliant facts about roses
Rachel de Thame: women see things differently – it's why they make such good gardeners
Alan Titchmarsh's five favourite British back gardens
Alan Titchmarsh: My days aren’t empty without the Chelsea Flower Show
Alan Titchmarsh: I was hurt at being replaced by Monty Don but I'm not bitter
