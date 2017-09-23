Accessibility Links

Gardeners' World
Series 50 - Episode 26

Today 5:30pm - 6:30pm BBC Two (not Scotland)
Today, 8pm - 9pm BBC Two Scotland
Tomorrow, 7:05am - 8:05am BBC Two
Review

With today being the autumn equinox, Gardeners’ World is in a mood of mellow fruitfulness. Unfortunately, gardeners in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland may feel less mellow as you discover the programme has been replaced by Pro14 rugby coverage, but with some ingenuity, you may find the BBC2 England feed tucked away on your digibox – or else watch tomorrow when the programme is shown in your area.

It includes a celebration of the season’s apple bounty, Monty Don planting bulbs to brighten dark winter days and Carol Klein celebrating the sedum, one of the autumn garden’s highlights. We also travel to Gloucestershire to visit a garden that’s a haven for moths and butterflies.

Summary

As the Autumn Equinox arrives, along with celebrating the season's apple bounty Monty Don plans for Christmas by planting bulbs to brighten the dark winter days ahead. He also offers advice on planting garlic for next year. Carol Klein celebrates the sedum, one of the autumn season's highlights, while Adam Frost provides an update on the development of his Lincolnshire garden. The programme also visits a garden in Gloucestershire, which is a haven for moths and butterflies, while Alan Power handles the summer work at Stourhead.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Monty Don
Presenter Carol Klein
Presenter Adam Frost
Presenter Alan Power
Executive Producer Paolo Proto
Series Producer Sharon Fisher
Lifestyle
Full Episode Guide
