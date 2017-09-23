Accessibility Links

John Bishop: In Conversation with Nadiya Hussain

E2 of 10
John Bishop: In Conversation with Nadiya Hussain

Series 3

Review

In the middle of his interview with Nadiya Hussain, John Bishop plays a clip of her famous reaction to winning the 2015 Great British Bake Off: “I’m never going to say, ‘I don’t think I can.’ I can. And I will.” As Bishop observes, time spent with Hussain lends those words new meaning. This wasn’t just a shy stay-home mum who’d suddenly stepped out: Hussain had a panic disorder – “my monster” – that could keep her bed-ridden and made the train journey to the GBBO filming as nervy as most contestants’ showstopper bakes.

Add to that the racism that her British-Bangladeshi has suffered for three generations, and which has only been exacerbated by fame, and you have an irresistibly inspiring story of tall obstacles determinedly overcome.

Summary

The comedian chats to the presenter, baker and author about her family life, love of cooking, struggle with panic disorder and position as a British Muslim in the public eye.

Cast & Crew

Presenter John Bishop
Guest Nadiya Hussain
Entertainment
