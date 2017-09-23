John Bishop: In Conversation with Nadiya Hussain

Review

by Jack Seale

In the middle of his interview with Nadiya Hussain, John Bishop plays a clip of her famous reaction to winning the 2015 Great British Bake Off: “I’m never going to say, ‘I don’t think I can.’ I can. And I will.” As Bishop observes, time spent with Hussain lends those words new meaning. This wasn’t just a shy stay-home mum who’d suddenly stepped out: Hussain had a panic disorder – “my monster” – that could keep her bed-ridden and made the train journey to the GBBO filming as nervy as most contestants’ showstopper bakes.



Add to that the racism that her British-Bangladeshi has suffered for three generations, and which has only been exacerbated by fame, and you have an irresistibly inspiring story of tall obstacles determinedly overcome.

