The Russell Howard Hour

Review

by Jacke Seale

In a nice little coup for Sky, Russell Howard arrives with what sounds like a souped-up version of his popular BBC series Good News. These days perhaps that title wouldn’t be suitable anyway, since Howard’s new weekly comic round-up is an attempt to deal with 2017’s overwhelming torrent of mostly awful news: “It’s fair to say that the world is insane at the moment,” as he puts it.



Howard’s just back from a successful global tour, so as well as giving us his own reactions to events, he’ll be trying to offer an international perspective on Brexit, Trump and the rest of it – and he’ll be roping in children to commentate on what adults are doing to their planet. Plus, every week our host will conduct an in-depth, one-on-one studio interview.