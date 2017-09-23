Accessibility Links
The Russell Howard Hour
E1 of 14
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 1
Today 10pm - 11pm
Sky 1
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
11pm - 12am
Sky 1
Tuesday,
10pm - 11pm
Sky 1
Friday,
11pm - 12am
Sky 1
HD
WIDE
Review
by
Jacke Seale
In a nice little coup for Sky, Russell Howard arrives with what sounds like a souped-up version of his popular BBC series Good News. These days perhaps that title wouldn’t be suitable anyway, since Howard’s new weekly comic round-up is an attempt to deal with 2017’s overwhelming torrent of mostly awful news: “It’s fair to say that the world is insane at the moment,” as he puts it.
Howard’s just back from a successful global tour, so as well as giving us his own reactions to events, he’ll be trying to offer an international perspective on Brexit, Trump and the rest of it – and he’ll be roping in children to commentate on what adults are doing to their planet. Plus, every week our host will conduct an in-depth, one-on-one studio interview.
Summary
Topical comedy and entertainment show in which the host picks through the biggest UK and international stories, and is joined by celebrity guests and leading experts, as well as fledgling global correspondents. Plus, Russell showcases some of the stand-up scene's finest and most exciting stars.
Comedy
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
Russell Howard Round the World review: firing at darker topics, with mixed results ★★★
The Good News comedian takes aim at Trump and death in new world tour, with hits and misses
Russell Howard wants to do more Gert Lush – if he can book his in-demand sister Kerry
Russell Howard on Good News, Boaty McBoatface and engaging young people in politics
Russell and Kerry Howard on their family Christmas traditions
Russell Howard’s new stand-up cuts the fat for a formula that works
Russell Howard's comedy inspirations
Russell Howard: the risque comedian families love
Russell Howard: "My grandad is the funniest person I know"
