The Russell Howard Hour

E1 of 14
The Russell Howard Hour
Series 1 - Episode 1

Review

In a nice little coup for Sky, Russell Howard arrives with what sounds like a souped-up version of his popular BBC series Good News. These days perhaps that title wouldn’t be suitable anyway, since Howard’s new weekly comic round-up is an attempt to deal with 2017’s overwhelming torrent of mostly awful news: “It’s fair to say that the world is insane at the moment,” as he puts it.

Howard’s just back from a successful global tour, so as well as giving us his own reactions to events, he’ll be trying to offer an international perspective on Brexit, Trump and the rest of it – and he’ll be roping in children to commentate on what adults are doing to their planet. Plus, every week our host will conduct an in-depth, one-on-one studio interview.

Summary

Topical comedy and entertainment show in which the host picks through the biggest UK and international stories, and is joined by celebrity guests and leading experts, as well as fledgling global correspondents. Plus, Russell showcases some of the stand-up scene's finest and most exciting stars.
Comedy Entertainment
