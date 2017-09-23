Tribes, Predators & Me

Review

by David Butcher

It’s difficult to warm to hyenas. However often you see them portrayed on TV not as the ugly brutes of reputation but shy, skilful hunters, they’re still hard to love.



Gordon Buchanan does his best here as he visits Ethiopia, and by the end you might find yourself softening. But the best bits are those that remind you of a Bruce Parry Tribe programme, as Buchanan stays with the Bodi people of the Omo valley.



There’s a mildly farcical scene where his hostess spits milk all over him in an unceremonious naming ritual, then gives him some warm cow dung to rub on a bullock that is now, Gordon gathers, his. Man and beast look equally bemused.