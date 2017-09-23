Tribes, Predators & Me

Accessibility Links

Hyena People of Ethiopia
Repeat

Hyena People of Ethiopia

Tomorrow 6pm - 7pm BBC Two (only England, Northern Ireland)
It’s difficult to warm to hyenas. However often you see them portrayed on TV not as the ugly brutes of reputation but shy, skilful hunters, they’re still hard to love.

Gordon Buchanan does his best here as he visits Ethiopia, and by the end you might find yourself softening. But the best bits are those that remind you of a Bruce Parry Tribe programme, as Buchanan stays with the Bodi people of the Omo valley.

There’s a mildly farcical scene where his hostess spits milk all over him in an unceremonious naming ritual, then gives him some warm cow dung to rub on a bullock that is now, Gordon gathers, his. Man and beast look equally bemused.

Wildlife cameraman Gordon Buchanan travels across Ethiopia to find out how people can live so close to hyenas, powerful carnivores that weigh up to 14 stone and are capable of killing lions in packs. He starts his journey in the capital Addis Ababa, where hyenas prowl the outskirts for food and are tolerated because people believe they ward off the devil. He also meets cattle-herders who dislike hyenas because of attacks on their livestock, and visits the medieval city of Harar, which has a reputation for having hundreds of hyenas, many of which inhabit the local graveyard. Last in the series.

Presenter Gordon Buchanan
Producer Patrick Evans
Series Producer Ted Oakes
