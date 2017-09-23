The Supervet

Review

by Jack Seale

Noel Fitzpatrick dives straight into a life or death situation, and indeed the back of a Ford S-Max, as his new series opens: Lulu the Staffordshire bull terrier has been driven urgently to the surgery at night after being run over. Having helped to carry Lulu inside, Noel surveys the dog’s pelvis: “This side is completely, catastrophically exploded… the technical name for this is a frickin’ mess.” An operation, it transpires, is only the first test Lulu must pass to avoid being put to sleep.



Another drastic case is that of Muffin, a Jack Russell with limp back legs. Like the couple who bring in Florence, a schnauzer with a bad knee, Muffin’s “mum” and “dad” have a parental bond with the animal they couldn’t bear to see broken. Not that those who also have children are much different: “She’s not a dog,” says Lulu’s owner. “She’s one of our kids. We’d do the same for any of them.”