The Supervet
E1
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 10 - Episode 1
Today 11am - 12pm
4seven
See Repeats
Today,
8pm - 9pm
4seven
Tuesday,
9pm - 10pm
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Review
by
Jack Seale
Noel Fitzpatrick dives straight into a life or death situation, and indeed the back of a Ford S-Max, as his new series opens: Lulu the Staffordshire bull terrier has been driven urgently to the surgery at night after being run over. Having helped to carry Lulu inside, Noel surveys the dog’s pelvis: “This side is completely, catastrophically exploded… the technical name for this is a frickin’ mess.” An operation, it transpires, is only the first test Lulu must pass to avoid being put to sleep.
Another drastic case is that of Muffin, a Jack Russell with limp back legs. Like the couple who bring in Florence, a schnauzer with a bad knee, Muffin’s “mum” and “dad” have a parental bond with the animal they couldn’t bear to see broken. Not that those who also have children are much different: “She’s not a dog,” says Lulu’s owner. “She’s one of our kids. We’d do the same for any of them.”
Summary
New series. Noel Fitzpatrick and his team return to provide more cutting-edge animal care, beginning with a dramatic emergency. Staffordshire bull terrier Lulu has been hit by a car and had her pelvis smashed into more than 25 pieces. The professor's only option is to pin the larger pieces back together in an operation that will require all his expertise. Noel and his team also treat a giant schnauzer called Florence who has a sore knee, and a pointy-eared Jack Russell called Muffin who has a mysterious problem with her back legs.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Alex Sutherland
Series Producer
Lucy Kennedy
Nature
Full Episode Guide
Supervet Noel Fitzpatrick: "I walk a moral tightrope between life and death"
Pioneering vet Professor Noel Fitzpatrick fitted Oscar the cat with bionic paws - now he wants to try his techniques on humans...
