Stella

E2 of 6
About Episode Guide
Stella
Repeat

Series 6 - Episode 2

Today 9pm - 10pm Sky 1
HD SUB WIDE SUR
Review

With this final series of Stella being shorter than usual, you get the feeling that there’s a lot of story to pack in. And it’s an episode of shocks and surprises for the people of Pontyberry. The “who’s the daddy?” question over baby Holly is answered definitively, and the fallout isn’t pretty. But Stella’s dad, Ken, is back to help Aunty Brenda plan Olwen’s 100th birthday party, Luke and Zoe receive life-changing news, and lovelorn Nadine and Bobby go into business together.

Despite such a serious A-story, the instalment still bristles with joyous moments, including Beyoncé and Keckers rapping, Ianto once again displaying his endearing can-do attitude and Aunty B with momentary airs and graces.

Summary

Knowing she has confess her secret to Michael, Stella's head is all over the place as she moves Ben into uni. Nadine teams up with Bobby on a matchmaking venture, while Stella's dad Ken shows up to help Aunty Brenda plan a party for her mum's 100th birthday. Luke and Zoe get some life-changing news, but the family celebrations are cut short when Aunty Brenda makes a shocking discovery.
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
