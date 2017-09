Review

by Mark Braxton

With this final series of Stella being shorter than usual, you get the feeling that there’s a lot of story to pack in. And it’s an episode of shocks and surprises for the people of Pontyberry. The “who’s the daddy?” question over baby Holly is answered definitively, and the fallout isn’t pretty. But Stella’s dad, Ken, is back to help Aunty Brenda plan Olwen’s 100th birthday party, Luke and Zoe receive life-changing news, and lovelorn Nadine and Bobby go into business together.Despite such a serious A-story, the instalment still bristles with joyous moments, including Beyoncé and Keckers rapping, Ianto once again displaying his endearing can-do attitude and Aunty B with momentary airs and graces.