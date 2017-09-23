Accessibility Links

Taskmaster

E2 of 8
The Leprechaun or the Lesbian

Series 5 - Episode 2 The Leprechaun or the Lesbian

Nish Kumar pretends he is Robin Hood and Aisling Bea bleeds on bread, while Mark Watson feels the wrath of yoghurt.

Host Greg Davies
Co-host Alex Horne
Noel Fielding, Katherine Ryan, Josh Widdicombe and Rob Beckett to star in Taskmaster Christmas specials

The four will be joined by the winner of the current series to contend for the Taskmaster Champ of Champs title

What happened when we tried – and failed – to do Taskmaster

BBC1 to launch new gameshow in your living room

Taskmaster's Katherine Ryan on her favourite TV

Some fairly interesting facts about comedian Alex Horne

