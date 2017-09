Review

by Frances Taylor

It’s only taken 13 years, but it seems as though Simon Cowell has finally decided to ditch nasty for nice. The X Factor ’s closed-room auditions are usually an arena for both immensely talented singers and slightly, shall we say, less talented performers to showcase their vocal abilities. But this year, there already seems to be a greater emphasis on singers performing original songs, and mercifully we’ve seen far fewer “joke” acts being uncomfortably thrust into the spotlight. Apparently we can still expect the odd “novelty” act in the mix (groan), but then Louis Walsh has to have someone and something to bark at during the live shows.