The X Factor

The X Factor
Series 14 - Episode 5

Today 12pm - 1:05pm ITV2
It’s only taken 13 years, but it seems as though Simon Cowell has finally decided to ditch nasty for nice. The X Factor’s closed-room auditions are usually an arena for both immensely talented singers and slightly, shall we say, less talented performers to showcase their vocal abilities. But this year, there already seems to be a greater emphasis on singers performing original songs, and mercifully we’ve seen far fewer “joke” acts being uncomfortably thrust into the spotlight. Apparently we can still expect the odd “novelty” act in the mix (groan), but then Louis Walsh has to have someone and something to bark at during the live shows.

Dermot O'Leary presents as the audition stages of the popular talent show continue, with another selection of would-be pop icons marshalled out to face the scrutiny of star-making judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.

Host Dermot O'Leary
Judge Louis Walsh
Judge Nicole Scherzinger
Judge Simon Cowell
Judge Sharon Osbourne
Executive Producer Mark Sidaway
Executive Producer Lee McNicholas
Series Producer Paula Thomas
Entertainment Music
