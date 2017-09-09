Accessibility Links
The X Factor
E5 of 28
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 14 - Episode 5
Today 12pm - 1:05pm
ITV2
HD
SUB
WIDE
Review
by
Frances Taylor
It’s only taken 13 years, but it seems as though Simon Cowell has finally decided to ditch nasty for nice.
The X Factor
’s closed-room auditions are usually an arena for both immensely talented singers and slightly, shall we say, less talented performers to showcase their vocal abilities. But this year, there already seems to be a greater emphasis on singers performing original songs, and mercifully we’ve seen far fewer “joke” acts being uncomfortably thrust into the spotlight. Apparently we can still expect the odd “novelty” act in the mix (groan), but then Louis Walsh has to have someone and something to bark at during the live shows.
Summary
Dermot O'Leary presents as the audition stages of the popular talent show continue, with another selection of would-be pop icons marshalled out to face the scrutiny of star-making judges Simon Cowell, Sharon Osbourne, Louis Walsh and Nicole Scherzinger.
Cast & Crew
Host
Dermot O'Leary
Judge
Louis Walsh
Judge
Nicole Scherzinger
Judge
Simon Cowell
Judge
Sharon Osbourne
Executive Producer
Mark Sidaway
Executive Producer
Lee McNicholas
Series Producer
Paula Thomas
see more
Entertainment
Music
Full Episode Guide
