Review

by David Butcher

The third annual Countryfile Ramble, a fundraising walk to raise money for BBC Children in Need, will be taking place in hills, fields, woods and lanes across the UK on October 14 and 15.In the run-up to the Ramble, this programme meets Logan and his father Scott who are taking part. Logan lost his mother to cancer last year and is supported by the Children in Need-funded charity Maggie’s.Elsewhere, Ellie Harrison visits the latest protected UK landscape to be named a Unesco World Heritage Site – the Lake District. She’ll see how the much-loved landscape has been shaped by those who live, work and play there.