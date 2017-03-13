Accessibility Links
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 2017
Protected Countryside
Tomorrow 8:35am - 9:30am
BBC Two
See Repeats
Tuesday,
12:45am - 1:40am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
Review
by
David Butcher
The third annual
Countryfile
Ramble, a fundraising walk to raise money for BBC Children in Need, will be taking place in hills, fields, woods and lanes across the UK on October 14 and 15.
In the run-up to the Ramble, this programme meets Logan and his father Scott who are taking part. Logan lost his mother to cancer last year and is supported by the Children in Need-funded charity Maggie’s.
Elsewhere, Ellie Harrison visits the latest protected UK landscape to be named a Unesco World Heritage Site – the Lake District. She’ll see how the much-loved landscape has been shaped by those who live, work and play there.
Summary
Ellie Harrison celebrates the Lake District becoming a World Heritage Site, examining the factors that allow an area to become a protected landscape and examining how local people have shaped the national park. Plus, a look ahead to this year's Children in Need Big Ramble with a father and son who are raising money for the charity, and details of how viewers can take part in the event.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Ellie Harrison
Executive Producer
William Lyons
Series Producer
Andrea Buffery
Nature
Full Episode Guide
Britain’s best walks – from John Craven and his Countryfile co-presenters
From the Northumberland coast to the Hackney marshes, the Countryfile team reveal their favourite rambles
“Dear Mr Gove...”: the Countryfile experts offer the Environment Secretary their advice in the build up to Brexit
Who is Anita Rani? Meet the presenter of My Family, Partition and Me: India 1947
Who is new Countryfile presenter Steve Brown? Meet the former Paralympian who is proving the doubters wrong again
Countryfile presenters Matt Baker, Helen Skelton and Adam Henson on why they can't live without their dogs
What time is Countryfile on TV tonight?
Matt Baker reveals his Blue Peter dog Meg lives on in The Archers
Shows like The Archers and Countryfile allow city-dwellers to indulge their bucolic fantasies
