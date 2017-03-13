Accessibility Links

Countryfile

Protected Countryside
Series 2017 Protected Countryside

Tomorrow 8:35am - 9:30am BBC Two
Tuesday, 12:45am - 1:40am BBC Two
The third annual Countryfile Ramble, a fundraising walk to raise money for BBC Children in Need, will be taking place in hills, fields, woods and lanes across the UK on October 14 and 15.

In the run-up to the Ramble, this programme meets Logan and his father Scott who are taking part. Logan lost his mother to cancer last year and is supported by the Children in Need-funded charity Maggie’s.

Elsewhere, Ellie Harrison visits the latest protected UK landscape to be named a Unesco World Heritage Site – the Lake District. She’ll see how the much-loved landscape has been shaped by those who live, work and play there.

Ellie Harrison celebrates the Lake District becoming a World Heritage Site, examining the factors that allow an area to become a protected landscape and examining how local people have shaped the national park. Plus, a look ahead to this year's Children in Need Big Ramble with a father and son who are raising money for the charity, and details of how viewers can take part in the event.

Presenter Ellie Harrison
Executive Producer William Lyons
Series Producer Andrea Buffery
