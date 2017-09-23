Accessibility Links
Joel & Nish vs the World
E1 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 1
Today 10pm - 11pm
Comedy Central
HD
Review
by
Jack Seale
Imagine replacing Bruce Parry with someone who’s never done any exploring, and who’s brought his mate, a chronic mickey-taker, along for his first attempt at living with some of the world’s toughest and most remote tribes. Essentially that’s what we’ve got here, as shambling, sarcastic stand-up comic Nish Kumar laughs at sunny, healthy stand-up comic Joel Dommett’s efforts to mix it with Mongolian nomads. Dommett starts by losing at wrestling to local 13-year-olds, before having a go at wood-chopping, ice-breaking, archery and, apparently most terrifyingly of all, riding a quite slow pony. Kumar’s affectionate caricaturing of Dommett as a preening ninny who deserves humiliation is, so far, always funny.
Summary
New series. Joel Dommett and Nish Kumar meet some of the fittest people in the world, taking on various physical challenges and exploring their lifestyles, beginning in Mongolia.
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
