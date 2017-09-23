Joel & Nish vs the World

Review

by Jack Seale

Imagine replacing Bruce Parry with someone who’s never done any exploring, and who’s brought his mate, a chronic mickey-taker, along for his first attempt at living with some of the world’s toughest and most remote tribes. Essentially that’s what we’ve got here, as shambling, sarcastic stand-up comic Nish Kumar laughs at sunny, healthy stand-up comic Joel Dommett’s efforts to mix it with Mongolian nomads. Dommett starts by losing at wrestling to local 13-year-olds, before having a go at wood-chopping, ice-breaking, archery and, apparently most terrifyingly of all, riding a quite slow pony. Kumar’s affectionate caricaturing of Dommett as a preening ninny who deserves humiliation is, so far, always funny.

