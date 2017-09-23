Accessibility Links
The Undateables
About
Episode Guide
Series 7 - Episode 2
Tomorrow 11:05pm - 12:05am
4seven
Sarah Carson
Channel 4 has struck gold with sweet, good-natured dating series such as
The Undateables
, which never fail to entertain, comfort, and uplift of an evening. This episode introduces us to Rhys, a 25-year-old law graduate and James Bond fan with autism and Joshua, also autistic, who finds some social situations overwhelming. As ever, they're kind and endearing, and you're just willing them to find love.
The dating hopefuls include Rhys, a 25-year-old autistic law graduate and James Bond fanatic from Swansea, and 22-year-old Joshua from Chichester, who is also autistic and can sometimes find social situations difficult. Twenty-two-year-old cooking enthusiast Kaia from Berkshire is profoundly deaf - can she win over the man of her dreams with her culinary skills?
