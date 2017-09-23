Accessibility Links

Menu

The Undateables

E2 of 5
About Episode Guide
The Undateables
Repeat

Series 7 - Episode 2

Tomorrow 11:05pm - 12:05am 4seven
See Repeats
Tuesday, 12:10am - 1:10am 4seven
HD SUB AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Channel 4 has struck gold with sweet, good-natured dating series such as The Undateables, which never fail to entertain, comfort, and uplift of an evening. This episode introduces us to Rhys, a 25-year-old law graduate and James Bond fan with autism and Joshua, also autistic, who finds some social situations overwhelming. As ever, they're kind and endearing, and you're just willing them to find love.

Summary

The dating hopefuls include Rhys, a 25-year-old autistic law graduate and James Bond fanatic from Swansea, and 22-year-old Joshua from Chichester, who is also autistic and can sometimes find social situations difficult. Twenty-two-year-old cooking enthusiast Kaia from Berkshire is profoundly deaf - can she win over the man of her dreams with her culinary skills?
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

The Undateables is getting three more series and a Christmas special on Channel 4

Broadcaster demonstrates the extent of its commitment to its show about people with disabilities finding love

What should win best reality and constructed factual show at the TV Baftas 2015?

The Undateables to continue their search for love in series 3

The Undateables to return for a second series

A wheelchair didn't stop me losing my virginity

ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Retracing one of the Second World War's most daring PoW escape routes -1h ago
Susan Calman and Kevin Clifton voted favourite Strictly 2017 couple... without dancing a single step -1h ago
Judge Rinder's verdict on same-sex couples: "Why undermine the wonder of Strictly by politicising it?" 0h ago
Strictly’s Rev Richard Coles: “We stripped to our pants” 0h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more