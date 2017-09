Review

by Sarah Carson

Channel 4 has struck gold with sweet, good-natured dating series such as The Undateables , which never fail to entertain, comfort, and uplift of an evening. This episode introduces us to Rhys, a 25-year-old law graduate and James Bond fan with autism and Joshua, also autistic, who finds some social situations overwhelming. As ever, they're kind and endearing, and you're just willing them to find love.