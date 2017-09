The ever-popular First Dates returns for a new series – there’s one young couple who struggle through their Brexit-based differences, while octogenarian Doreen, who was heartbroken after her husband of 46 years left her, could be ready for author James and the promise of his rose garden to sweep her off her feet.

Summary

The return of the dating show, with the singletons including political activist Lettie, who is 23 and looking for her intellectual equal, but, despite being clued-up on politics, she's clueless on love. Meanwhile, octogenarian Doreen isn't ready to give up on love and wants a man to keep her on her toes, and her date is 86-year-old author James.