First Dates
E1
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 9 - Episode 1
Tomorrow 4am - 5am
4seven
Tomorrow,
10pm - 11:05pm
4seven
HD
SUB
AD
Review
by
Sarah Carson
The ever-popular
First Dates
returns for a new series – there’s one young couple who struggle through their Brexit-based differences, while octogenarian Doreen, who was heartbroken after her husband of 46 years left her, could be ready for author James and the promise of his rose garden to sweep her off her feet.
Summary
The return of the dating show, with the singletons including political activist Lettie, who is 23 and looking for her intellectual equal, but, despite being clued-up on politics, she's clueless on love. Meanwhile, octogenarian Doreen isn't ready to give up on love and wants a man to keep her on her toes, and her date is 86-year-old author James.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Barnaby Coughlin
Executive Producer
Michele Kurland
Series Editor
Jon Crisp
Series Producer
Vari Innes
Documentary
ADVERTISEMENT
