Accessibility Links

Menu

First Dates

E1
About Episode Guide
First Dates
Repeat

Series 9 - Episode 1

Tomorrow 4am - 5am 4seven
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 10pm - 11:05pm 4seven
HD SUB AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The ever-popular First Dates returns for a new series – there’s one young couple who struggle through their Brexit-based differences, while octogenarian Doreen, who was heartbroken after her husband of 46 years left her, could be ready for author James and the promise of his rose garden to sweep her off her feet.

Summary

The return of the dating show, with the singletons including political activist Lettie, who is 23 and looking for her intellectual equal, but, despite being clued-up on politics, she's clueless on love. Meanwhile, octogenarian Doreen isn't ready to give up on love and wants a man to keep her on her toes, and her date is 86-year-old author James.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Barnaby Coughlin
Executive Producer Michele Kurland
Series Editor Jon Crisp
Series Producer Vari Innes
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Is the First Dates restaurant real? Can you eat there?

Yes it's a real restaurant in the City - but you'll have to head to Mayfair to be waited on by Fred the maître d’

So Theresa May just used PMQs to reveal that a Tory MP is doing Celebrity First Dates

Henry VIII goes on First Dates to find a second wife in new Horrible Histories sketch

Why has Naked Attraction been allowed back on TV?

First Dates contestant whose last date dumped him mid-meal finally finds love

Three Girls hero Sara Rowbotham was on First Dates and viewers were desperate for her to find love

Three Girls sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham to appear on Channel 4's First Dates

First Dates viewers praise “bravery” of alopecia sufferer Eve

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

10 secrets of First Dates 09 May
First Dates' oldest ever entrant melted our hearts as he danced out of the restaurant 26 Apr
Rewatch that painfully awkward First Dates reunion 19 Apr
There's a massively awkward surprise in the new series of First Dates 18 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more