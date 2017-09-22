Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
Victoria
E4 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 2 - Episode 4
Tomorrow 5:35pm - 6:35pm
ITV
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
Queen
Victoria
is yelling in childbirth although Prince Albert, ever the modern man, is by her side as she gives birth. He announces to an anxious court assembled outside the bedchamber that a Prince of Wales has arrived.
But a sad, listless Victoria (Jenna Coleman) finds motherhood difficult. She snaps at her firstborn, little Vicky, for “moving about too much” and she can’t bond with the new baby.
Albert (Tom Hughes) can’t be with his beloved wife at this difficult time; he receives bad news from Coburg where he’s told a secret that undermines everything he holds dear. But, never mind that, we get to see striding sexyboots Prince Ernest (David Oakes) again!
Summary
The royal court celebrates the birth of the Queen's second child, but Victoria alone is unhappy as she struggles to bond with her newborn son. A crisis compels Albert to return to Coburg, separating the couple for the first time since their wedding, and on his arrival, he learns a terrible family secret. Skerrett makes a disastrous mistake, while Drummond's relationship with Lord Alfred comes under threat.
Cast & Crew
Victoria
Jenna Coleman
Prince Albert
Tom Hughes
Duchess of Buccleuch
Diana Rigg
King Leopold
Alex Jennings
Duchess of Kent
Catherine Flemming
Baroness Lehzen
Daniela Holtz
Skerrett
Nell Hudson
Francatelli
Ferdinand Kingsley
Brodie
Tommy Knight
Sir Robert Peel
Nigel Lindsay
Prince Ernest
David Oakes
Penge
Adrian Schiller
Wilhelmina Coke
Bebe Cave
Cleary
Tilly Steele
Drummond
Leo Suter
Lord Alfred Paget
Jordan Waller
Sir James Clark
Robin Soans
Duke of Coburg
Andrew Bicknell
Liesel
Chiara Goldsmith
Eliza
Samantha Colley
Prince Ferdinand
Alexander Tol
Princess Alda
Hebe Beardsall
Mr Snowden
Nick Read
Brunel
William Owen
German priest
Erich Redman
Director
Geoffrey Sax
Executive Producer
Daisy Goodwin
Executive Producer
Kate McKerrell
Executive Producer
Damien Timmer
Producer
Paul Frift
Writer
Ottilie Wilford
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Meet the cast of Victoria series 2
From Jenna Coleman to Tom Hughes and Dame Diana Rigg, meet the faces who'll be popping up at Buckingham Palace as Victoria returns to ITV for series 2
ITV's Victoria: How did Lord Melbourne die in real life?
ITV's Victoria: Who was Ada Lovelace and did she really catch the eye of Prince Albert?
Did Queen Victoria really hate being pregnant - and what was she like as a mother?
Did Queen Victoria really throw a costume ball to help the Spitalfields silk makers?
Why did Victoria's beloved dog Dash have to die?
How accurate is Victoria's tale of The Duchess of Buccleuch?
How accurate is Victoria’s depiction of the Khyber Pass incident?
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Victoria viewers praise Jenna Coleman’s portrayal of post-natal depression
22 Sep
ITV confirms Rufus Sewell will not be returning to Victoria
22 Sep
Was Prince Albert really the illegitimate son of his uncle Prince Leopold?
22 Sep
Did you spot all the Doctor Who actors in Victoria?
22 Sep
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It