Victoria

About Episode Guide
Victoria
Repeat

Series 2 - Episode 4

Tomorrow 5:35pm - 6:35pm ITV
Review

Queen Victoria is yelling in childbirth although Prince Albert, ever the modern man, is by her side as she gives birth. He announces to an anxious court assembled outside the bedchamber that a Prince of Wales has arrived.

But a sad, listless Victoria (Jenna Coleman) finds motherhood difficult. She snaps at her firstborn, little Vicky, for “moving about too much” and she can’t bond with the new baby.

Albert (Tom Hughes) can’t be with his beloved wife at this difficult time; he receives bad news from Coburg where he’s told a secret that undermines everything he holds dear. But, never mind that, we get to see striding sexyboots Prince Ernest (David Oakes) again!

Summary

The royal court celebrates the birth of the Queen's second child, but Victoria alone is unhappy as she struggles to bond with her newborn son. A crisis compels Albert to return to Coburg, separating the couple for the first time since their wedding, and on his arrival, he learns a terrible family secret. Skerrett makes a disastrous mistake, while Drummond's relationship with Lord Alfred comes under threat.

Cast & Crew

Victoria Jenna Coleman
Prince Albert Tom Hughes
Duchess of Buccleuch Diana Rigg
King Leopold Alex Jennings
Duchess of Kent Catherine Flemming
Baroness Lehzen Daniela Holtz
Skerrett Nell Hudson
Francatelli Ferdinand Kingsley
Brodie Tommy Knight
Sir Robert Peel Nigel Lindsay
Prince Ernest David Oakes
Penge Adrian Schiller
Wilhelmina Coke Bebe Cave
Cleary Tilly Steele
Drummond Leo Suter
Lord Alfred Paget Jordan Waller
Sir James Clark Robin Soans
Duke of Coburg Andrew Bicknell
Liesel Chiara Goldsmith
Eliza Samantha Colley
Prince Ferdinand Alexander Tol
Princess Alda Hebe Beardsall
Mr Snowden Nick Read
Brunel William Owen
German priest Erich Redman
Director Geoffrey Sax
Executive Producer Daisy Goodwin
Executive Producer Kate McKerrell
Executive Producer Damien Timmer
Producer Paul Frift
Writer Ottilie Wilford
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Meet the cast of Victoria series 2

From Jenna Coleman to Tom Hughes and Dame Diana Rigg, meet the faces who'll be popping up at Buckingham Palace as Victoria returns to ITV for series 2

ITV's Victoria: How did Lord Melbourne die in real life?

ITV's Victoria: Who was Ada Lovelace and did she really catch the eye of Prince Albert?

Did Queen Victoria really hate being pregnant - and what was she like as a mother?

Did Queen Victoria really throw a costume ball to help the Spitalfields silk makers?

Why did Victoria's beloved dog Dash have to die?

How accurate is Victoria's tale of The Duchess of Buccleuch?

How accurate is Victoria’s depiction of the Khyber Pass incident?

