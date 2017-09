Review

by Alison Graham

Queen Victoria is yelling in childbirth although Prince Albert, ever the modern man, is by her side as she gives birth. He announces to an anxious court assembled outside the bedchamber that a Prince of Wales has arrived.But a sad, listless Victoria (Jenna Coleman) finds motherhood difficult. She snaps at her firstborn, little Vicky, for “moving about too much” and she can’t bond with the new baby.Albert (Tom Hughes) can’t be with his beloved wife at this difficult time; he receives bad news from Coburg where he’s told a secret that undermines everything he holds dear. But, never mind that, we get to see striding sexyboots Prince Ernest (David Oakes) again!