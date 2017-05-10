Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
gardening
First Dates
E3
About
Episode Guide
Series 9 - Episode 3
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on Reddit
Email to a friend
Review
by
Sarah Carson
I’ve been watching
First Dates
for years now and I love it. I love the excruciating introductions, I love watching how people sell themselves to their partners, I love the way they throw off their defences like snakes shedding skin when opening up to the camera crew about their love lives alone in the back room. Often, their vulnerability, tragedies and heartbreak make me cry. But most of the time I’m thinking about how much the barman looks like David Miliband.
In this episode the hopeful singles include a wrestler, a Chelsea girl, a cage fighter and an aristocrat.
Summary
Chelsea resident Montana, 27, meets 28-year-old self-confessed cheeky chappie Joe from north London, while gregarious champagne-loving 55-year-old aristocrat Count Anthony might be the man to bring shy Sylvia out of her shell. Fashion assistant Jade is looking for a man who'll treat her like a lady and her date with 19-year-old wrestler Lewis gets off to a promising start before dramatic events unfold, and 23-year-old lettings agent Holly, who trained as a boxer, sits down with cage fighter Ricky, 29.
Cast & Crew
Executive Producer
Barnaby Coughlin
Executive Producer
Michele Kurland
Series Editor
Jon Crisp
Series Producer
Vari Innes
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
What time is First Dates on TV?
Everything you need to know about the return of the dating show
First Dates introduces a brand new waitress in tonight's episode
Is the First Dates restaurant real? Can you eat there?
So Theresa May just used PMQs to reveal that a Tory MP is doing Celebrity First Dates
Henry VIII goes on First Dates to find a second wife in new Horrible Histories sketch
Why has Naked Attraction been allowed back on TV?
First Dates contestant whose last date dumped him mid-meal finally finds love
Three Girls hero Sara Rowbotham was on First Dates and viewers were desperate for her to find love
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Three Girls sexual health worker Sara Rowbotham to appear on Channel 4's First Dates
16 May
First Dates viewers praise “bravery” of alopecia sufferer Eve
10 May
10 secrets of First Dates
09 May
First Dates' oldest ever entrant melted our hearts as he danced out of the restaurant
26 Apr
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It