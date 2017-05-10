First Dates

Summary

Chelsea resident Montana, 27, meets 28-year-old self-confessed cheeky chappie Joe from north London, while gregarious champagne-loving 55-year-old aristocrat Count Anthony might be the man to bring shy Sylvia out of her shell. Fashion assistant Jade is looking for a man who'll treat her like a lady and her date with 19-year-old wrestler Lewis gets off to a promising start before dramatic events unfold, and 23-year-old lettings agent Holly, who trained as a boxer, sits down with cage fighter Ricky, 29.