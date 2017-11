Review

by Sarah Carson

I’ve been watching First Dates for years now and I love it. I love the excruciating introductions, I love watching how people sell themselves to their partners, I love the way they throw off their defences like snakes shedding skin when opening up to the camera crew about their love lives alone in the back room. Often, their vulnerability, tragedies and heartbreak make me cry. But most of the time I’m thinking about how much the barman looks like David Miliband.In this episode the hopeful singles include a wrestler, a Chelsea girl, a cage fighter and an aristocrat.