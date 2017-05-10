Accessibility Links

First Dates

E3
First Dates

Series 9 - Episode 3

Review

I’ve been watching First Dates for years now and I love it. I love the excruciating introductions, I love watching how people sell themselves to their partners, I love the way they throw off their defences like snakes shedding skin when opening up to the camera crew about their love lives alone in the back room. Often, their vulnerability, tragedies and heartbreak make me cry. But most of the time I’m thinking about how much the barman looks like David Miliband.

In this episode the hopeful singles include a wrestler, a Chelsea girl, a cage fighter and an aristocrat.

Summary

Chelsea resident Montana, 27, meets 28-year-old self-confessed cheeky chappie Joe from north London, while gregarious champagne-loving 55-year-old aristocrat Count Anthony might be the man to bring shy Sylvia out of her shell. Fashion assistant Jade is looking for a man who'll treat her like a lady and her date with 19-year-old wrestler Lewis gets off to a promising start before dramatic events unfold, and 23-year-old lettings agent Holly, who trained as a boxer, sits down with cage fighter Ricky, 29.

Cast & Crew

Executive Producer Barnaby Coughlin
Executive Producer Michele Kurland
Series Editor Jon Crisp
Series Producer Vari Innes
