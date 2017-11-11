Britain's Ancient Tracks with Tony Robinson

Tony Robinson is walking along the route that straddles the border between England and Wales. No, not the sleek Severn Bridge but Offa’s Dyke, the eighth-century trail stretching for 176 miles from Sedbury to Prestatyn. As he sets off, crisscrossing the borderlands (“It’s like a shoreline between two cultures”), he learns about legendary monarchs, giant skeletons, romantic scribes and a fierce dragon. He clearly relishes hearing the stories of the region, whether it’s the possible discovery of King Arthur’s bones or the origins of a monkey puzzle forest. However, the faux “I just popped in to see you” interviews are cringe-worthy.

Summary

