Britain's Ancient Tracks with Tony Robinson
E2 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 2
Offa's Dyke
Review
by
Jane Rackham
Tony Robinson is walking along the route that straddles the border between England and Wales. No, not the sleek Severn Bridge but Offa’s Dyke, the eighth-century trail stretching for 176 miles from Sedbury to Prestatyn.
As he sets off, crisscrossing the borderlands (“It’s like a shoreline between two cultures”), he learns about legendary monarchs, giant skeletons, romantic scribes and a fierce dragon. He clearly relishes hearing the stories of the region, whether it’s the possible discovery of King Arthur’s bones or the origins of a monkey puzzle forest.
However, the faux “I just popped in to see you” interviews are cringe-worthy.
Summary
The Time Team veteran's tour of Britain's ancient trackways continues, as he ventures along Offa's Dyke, the earthwork pathway that roughly runs the length of the border between England and Wales. Following in the footsteps of the likes of William Wordsworth, Tony makes a journey that takes in the site of what some believe could be the final resting place of King Arthur, and brings him face to face with Wales's fearsome dragon. He also ponders the worth of a gold coin issued by King Offa, the Mercian monarch who is thought to have ordered the path's construction in the eighth century.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Tony Robinson
Director
Brian Henry Martin
Executive Producer
Diarmuid Lavery
Executive Producer
Michael Hewitt
Series Producer
Ben O'Loan
Documentary
Education
Full Episode Guide
