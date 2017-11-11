Britain Afloat

Accessibility Links
E2 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
The Coracle
Review
by
Jane Rackham
The coracle is the simplest boat of all. A sort of floating tub manoeuvred by a single paddle, it’s been around for 40,000 years (Moses’s basket was alleged to be a coracle). Coracles of different forms and shapes are used all over the world and there are still a few commercial coracle-men fishing the rivers in West Wales (watching one drift down a country stream in the early morning mists is a poetically beautiful sight). What’s most surprising is the number of enthusiasts taking part in Ironbridge’s annual regatta.
Mary-Ann Ochota’s enthusiastic researches show that while its construction isn’t complicated, moving a coracle through the water is somewhat trickier.
Summary
Mary-Ann Ochota tells the story of river boats in Britain, reaching back through time to investigate the ancient coracle, which is thought to have been in use for 40,000 years. The presenter meets a man whose family has been coracle fishing the same river for over 300 years and joins a night time fishing expedition. In Ironbridge, Shropshire, she hears how coraclemen led poaching expeditions to help locals in times of economic crisis. She also makes her very own coracle, which she uses to race in the annual Ironbridge Coracle Regatta.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Mary-Ann Ochota
Series Editor
Diana Hare
Series Producer
Ed Barlow
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
