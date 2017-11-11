Britain Afloat

Review

by Jane Rackham

The coracle is the simplest boat of all. A sort of floating tub manoeuvred by a single paddle, it’s been around for 40,000 years (Moses’s basket was alleged to be a coracle). Coracles of different forms and shapes are used all over the world and there are still a few commercial coracle-men fishing the rivers in West Wales (watching one drift down a country stream in the early morning mists is a poetically beautiful sight). What’s most surprising is the number of enthusiasts taking part in Ironbridge’s annual regatta.



Mary-Ann Ochota’s enthusiastic researches show that while its construction isn’t complicated, moving a coracle through the water is somewhat trickier.