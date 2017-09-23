John Surtees: One of a Kind

Review

by David Butcher

It had never been done before and it’s vanishingly unlikely ever to be done again. John Surtees’s achievement in becoming world champion both in motorcycle racing (four times) and in a Formula One car (just the once, in 1964) is unique.



Surtees died earlier this year, aged 83, but it would have enhanced this profile to source a few vintage sound bites from the man himself. Instead we have a range of experts acclaiming his prowess as a racer on two wheels or four (“He was a warrior, a wonderful racing animal,” says one) and plenty of evocative clips of 1960s Grands Prix – always a pleasure.



