Princess Diana's 'Wicked' Stepmother
Repeat
Tomorrow 9pm - 10:05pm
More4 (not More4 +1)
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
10pm - 11:05pm
More4 +1
HD
SUB
AD
Summary
An examination of the turbulent relationship between Diana, Princess of Wales and her formidable stepmother Raine Spencer, who rose from humble origins with the help of her larger-than-life mother, the novelist Barbara Cartland, to become a countess and a member of the royal family. Raine was a divisive figure, who was doted on by her husband Johnnie Spencer but loathed by Diana and her siblings. Yet as the princess's marriage collapsed, she reached out to her stepmother for support, marking a change in the women's relationship.
Cast & Crew
Director
Stephen Finnigan
Executive Producer
Iain Scollay
Producer
Stephen Finnigan
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
