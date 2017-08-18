Accessibility Links

Princess Diana's 'Wicked' Stepmother

Princess Diana's `Wicked' Stepmother
Tomorrow 9pm - 10:05pm
Tomorrow, 10pm - 11:05pm More4 +1
An examination of the turbulent relationship between Diana, Princess of Wales and her formidable stepmother Raine Spencer, who rose from humble origins with the help of her larger-than-life mother, the novelist Barbara Cartland, to become a countess and a member of the royal family. Raine was a divisive figure, who was doted on by her husband Johnnie Spencer but loathed by Diana and her siblings. Yet as the princess's marriage collapsed, she reached out to her stepmother for support, marking a change in the women's relationship.

Director Stephen Finnigan
Executive Producer Iain Scollay
Producer Stephen Finnigan
Documentary
