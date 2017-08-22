Accessibility Links

The Search for China's Blue Hole

Review

Just what exactly is a blue hole? Well they’re natural phenomena that are deep, elusive pools of clear water found in vast underwater caverns. Professional and amateur divers alike are passionate about discovering these clear waters that are home to rarely seen species. The results are beautiful, but the risks can be deadly. Cave diving claimed the lives of 21 people in 2012, and yet for some this is their hobby.

This documentary traces a group of Chinese explorers, some of whom are police officers and pharmacists by day, who risk punctured oxygen tubes and potentially tangled or lost guide-lines in search of submerged oases.

Summary

Experts explore a series of underwater caves in China that have never caught on film before, and which are home to an abundance of undiscovered species.
Documentary
