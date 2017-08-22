Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
The Search for China's Blue Hole
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Frances Taylor
Just what exactly is a blue hole? Well they’re natural phenomena that are deep, elusive pools of clear water found in vast underwater caverns. Professional and amateur divers alike are passionate about discovering these clear waters that are home to rarely seen species. The results are beautiful, but the risks can be deadly. Cave diving claimed the lives of 21 people in 2012, and yet for some this is their hobby.
This documentary traces a group of Chinese explorers, some of whom are police officers and pharmacists by day, who risk punctured oxygen tubes and potentially tangled or lost guide-lines in search of submerged oases.
Summary
Experts explore a series of underwater caves in China that have never caught on film before, and which are home to an abundance of undiscovered species.
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Channel 4 to make an epic spy thriller set just after the Second World War called Jerusalem
4h ago
Stephen Mangan to play a troubled therapist in new Channel 4 comedy Hang Ups
4h ago
What time is Quacks on TV?
22 Aug
Doctor Who fans are in favour of an older companion for Jodie Whittaker's Time Lord
22 Aug
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It