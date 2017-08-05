Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Explorers: Conquest and Calamity - A Timewatch Guide
E4 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Series 4
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
The most provocative part of this sift through BBC archives comes near the end. The theme is the way our views of explorers have evolved, and presenter Fara Dabhoiwala raises the way tourism and the mountain-climbing industry have transformed Mount Everest and the once remote Nepalese region around it.
Contributor Benedict Allen argues adventure tourism is a good thing but has knock-on effects we need to manage, while another interviewee suggests, “The central question is whether the way we consume is going to outstrip our capacity to explore.” I could have done with more on this side of the story, but the earlier clips of David Attenborough in explorer mode are eye-opening too.
Summary
Fara Dabhoiwala trawls five decades of the BBC archive to explore how documentary-makers have shifted their attitude toward explorers over the past five decades.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Fara Dabhoiwala
Education
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Mad Men creator reunites cast for new Amazon series
6h ago
Is George RR Martin trolling himself over Winds of Winter delay?
7h ago
Game of Thrones episode four leaks online
10h ago
London 2017: what time is Usain Bolt racing in the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships?
11h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It