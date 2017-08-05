Accessibility Links

Explorers: Conquest and Calamity - A Timewatch Guide

Explorers: Conquest and Calamity - A Timewatch Guide

Series 4

Review

The most provocative part of this sift through BBC archives comes near the end. The theme is the way our views of explorers have evolved, and presenter Fara Dabhoiwala raises the way tourism and the mountain-climbing industry have transformed Mount Everest and the once remote Nepalese region around it.

Contributor Benedict Allen argues adventure tourism is a good thing but has knock-on effects we need to manage, while another interviewee suggests, “The central question is whether the way we consume is going to outstrip our capacity to explore.” I could have done with more on this side of the story, but the earlier clips of David Attenborough in explorer mode are eye-opening too.

Summary

Fara Dabhoiwala trawls five decades of the BBC archive to explore how documentary-makers have shifted their attitude toward explorers over the past five decades.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Fara Dabhoiwala
