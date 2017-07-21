Accessibility Links
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
E1 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Series 1
Tomorrow 7pm - 10pm
BBC Two HD
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
7pm - 10pm
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
Ben Dowell
Passchendaele is a terrible scar on Britain and its army. Not just for the scale of the losses, eye-watering even by First World War standards, but also for the muddy, bloody folly of it all. Many of the more than 250,000 British Empire casualties were cut down not by German gunfire but drowned in the quagmire over the near-futile five-month course of the fighting.
Appropriately, the BBC is marking the 100th anniversary of the start of the assault, also known as the third Battle of Ypres, with a series of live programmes. The first, hosted by Kirsty Young, comes from the centenary commemorations in Belgium. This is followed by a what promises to be a deeply moving event in the Market Square of Ypres, where the imposing façade of the historic Cloth Hall will be illuminated with projections and lights as the backdrop to special live performances.
Summary
Kirsty Young introduces live coverage from Flanders, Belgium, of the ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First World War battle. This is followed by a dramatic event staged in Ypres that tells the story of the battle and those involved in it, as well as performances from Alfie Boe, War Horse and the cast of The Wipers' Times. Dan Snow reports from the streets of Ypres.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Kirsty Young
Reporter
Dan Snow
Contributor
Ian Hislop
Performer
Alfie Boe
Executive Producer
Claire Popplewell
Executive Producer
Claire Hughes
see more
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
BBC reveals special broadcast to mark 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele
The BBC will broadcast a series of programmes live from Flanders commemorating one of the bloodiest battles of World War I
