World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

E1 of 3
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Series 1

Tomorrow 7pm - 10pm BBC Two HD
Tomorrow, 7pm - 10pm BBC Two
HD SUB WIDE
Review

Passchendaele is a terrible scar on Britain and its army. Not just for the scale of the losses, eye-watering even by First World War standards, but also for the muddy, bloody folly of it all. Many of the more than 250,000 British Empire casualties were cut down not by German gunfire but drowned in the quagmire over the near-futile five-month course of the fighting.

Appropriately, the BBC is marking the 100th anniversary of the start of the assault, also known as the third Battle of Ypres, with a series of live programmes. The first, hosted by Kirsty Young, comes from the centenary commemorations in Belgium. This is followed by a what promises to be a deeply moving event in the Market Square of Ypres, where the imposing façade of the historic Cloth Hall will be illuminated with projections and lights as the backdrop to special live performances.

Summary

Kirsty Young introduces live coverage from Flanders, Belgium, of the ceremony commemorating the 100th anniversary of the First World War battle. This is followed by a dramatic event staged in Ypres that tells the story of the battle and those involved in it, as well as performances from Alfie Boe, War Horse and the cast of The Wipers' Times. Dan Snow reports from the streets of Ypres.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Kirsty Young
Reporter Dan Snow
Contributor Ian Hislop
Performer Alfie Boe
Executive Producer Claire Popplewell
Executive Producer Claire Hughes
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
BBC reveals special broadcast to mark 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

The BBC will broadcast a series of programmes live from Flanders commemorating one of the bloodiest battles of World War I
