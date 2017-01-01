Accessibility Links

Countryfile

Cities

Review

A few minutes’ walk from the tower blocks and densely populated areas of Hackney and Stoke Newington in London are 11 hectares of reed-fringed ponds and wetlands.

Woodberry Wetlands is a haven for all sorts of wildlife from tufted ducks to dragonflies, frogs and pipistrelle bats. As part of a special programme reporting on green spaces and wildlife in urban areas, Anita Rani visits Woodberry, where she spots some common terns. In Liverpool James Wong meets some residents who have lofty ideas when it comes to growing vegetables – they’ve cleverly maximised the limited space they have available by turning their rooftop spaces into kitchen gardens.

Summary

A look at green spaces and wildlife in urban areas. Anita Rani visits a haven for animals in Stoke Newington, and helps an urban photographer track a pair of nesting common terns. Sean Fletcher joins Manchester airport's environment team, James Wong meets Liverpool residents growing vegetables on their roofs, Tom Heap investigates air pollution, and Adam Henson meets former services personnel rebuilding their lives through farming.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Anita Rani
Presenter Sean Fletcher
Presenter Tom Heap
Presenter Adam Henson
Presenter James Wong
Executive Producer William Lyons
Series Producer Joanna Brame
Nature
