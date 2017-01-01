Countryfile

Review

by Jane Rackham

A few minutes’ walk from the tower blocks and densely populated areas of Hackney and Stoke Newington in London are 11 hectares of reed-fringed ponds and wetlands.



Woodberry Wetlands is a haven for all sorts of wildlife from tufted ducks to dragonflies, frogs and pipistrelle bats. As part of a special programme reporting on green spaces and wildlife in urban areas, Anita Rani visits Woodberry, where she spots some common terns. In Liverpool James Wong meets some residents who have lofty ideas when it comes to growing vegetables – they’ve cleverly maximised the limited space they have available by turning their rooftop spaces into kitchen gardens.