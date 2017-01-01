Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Countryfile
Episode
About
Episode Guide
Cities
Tomorrow 8pm - 9pm
BBC One
See Repeats
Sun 6 Aug,
8:35am - 9:30am
BBC Two
Sun 6 Aug,
8:35am - 9:30am
BBC Two HD
Mon 7 Aug,
12:30am - 1:25am
BBC Two HD
Mon 7 Aug,
12:30am - 1:25am
BBC Two
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Jane Rackham
A few minutes’ walk from the tower blocks and densely populated areas of Hackney and Stoke Newington in London are 11 hectares of reed-fringed ponds and wetlands.
Woodberry Wetlands is a haven for all sorts of wildlife from tufted ducks to dragonflies, frogs and pipistrelle bats. As part of a special programme reporting on green spaces and wildlife in urban areas, Anita Rani visits Woodberry, where she spots some common terns. In Liverpool James Wong meets some residents who have lofty ideas when it comes to growing vegetables – they’ve cleverly maximised the limited space they have available by turning their rooftop spaces into kitchen gardens.
Summary
A look at green spaces and wildlife in urban areas. Anita Rani visits a haven for animals in Stoke Newington, and helps an urban photographer track a pair of nesting common terns. Sean Fletcher joins Manchester airport's environment team, James Wong meets Liverpool residents growing vegetables on their roofs, Tom Heap investigates air pollution, and Adam Henson meets former services personnel rebuilding their lives through farming.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Anita Rani
Presenter
Sean Fletcher
Presenter
Tom Heap
Presenter
Adam Henson
Presenter
James Wong
Executive Producer
William Lyons
Series Producer
Joanna Brame
see more
Nature
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Who is new Countryfile presenter Steve Brown?
His careers advisor told him he would never be a wildlife presenter – but now the former GB wheelchair rugby captain has made his childhood dream come true
The Countryfile presenters on why they can't live without their dogs
Matt Baker reveals his Blue Peter dog Meg lives on in The Archers
The Archers and Countryfile allow city-dwellers to indulge their bucolic fantasies
There were great tits on Countryfile and viewers thought it was hilarious
BBC replaced Countryfile with a special Brexit Question Time and people were NOT amused
Countryfile's Adam Henson: Television is a fickle old world
Chris Packham on coping with Asperger's, grief and why he owes his dogs his life
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
What time is Countryfile on TV tonight?
19 Mar
50% off tickets to BBC Countryfile Live 2017 and FREE BBC Countryfile magazine
7 Feb
Alan Carr: “TV is a weird twilight zone of talent and ego”
31 Dec
Choirmaster Gareth Malone on Honey G and his idea of a new show to replace Bake Off
1 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It