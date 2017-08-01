The South Bank Show

Review

by Ben Dowell

The formidable writing talent behind TV hits such as At Home with the Braithwaites, Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley and To Walk Invisible: the Brontë Sisters makes for a slightly brittle and defensive subject and it takes a lot of Melvyn Bragg’s tact and charm to tease out the warmth and smiles.



Wainwright seems most comfortable when talking about her work and the film is aided by some engaging contributions from Last Tango star Anne Reid and former Granada colleague Russell T Davies (compete with fab new moustache), whose reflections on the alienating clubbishness of the 1980s soap scene are particularly intriguing. It’s heartening to see Wainwright open up a little inside Haworth Parsonage at the close, reflecting movingly on her compulsion to write and a beguiling (if slight) parallel between her early life and the Brontës’.



