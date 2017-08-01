Accessibility Links

Menu

The South Bank Show

E3 of 6
About Episode Guide
Sally Wainwright

Series 7 - Episode 3 Sally Wainwright

Tomorrow 3pm - 4pm Sky Arts
See Repeats
Tomorrow, 3pm - 4pm Sky Arts HD
Monday, 7pm - 8pm Sky Arts
Monday, 7pm - 8pm Sky Arts HD
HD WIDE SUR
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

The formidable writing talent behind TV hits such as At Home with the Braithwaites, Last Tango in Halifax, Happy Valley and To Walk Invisible: the Brontë Sisters makes for a slightly brittle and defensive subject and it takes a lot of Melvyn Bragg’s tact and charm to tease out the warmth and smiles.

Wainwright seems most comfortable when talking about her work and the film is aided by some engaging contributions from Last Tango star Anne Reid and former Granada colleague Russell T Davies (compete with fab new moustache), whose reflections on the alienating clubbishness of the 1980s soap scene are particularly intriguing. It’s heartening to see Wainwright open up a little inside Haworth Parsonage at the close, reflecting movingly on her compulsion to write and a beguiling (if slight) parallel between her early life and the Brontës’.

Summary

Melvyn Bragg meets TV scriptwriter, producer and director Sally Wainwright, who has won Bafta awards for her dramas Last Tango in Halifax and Happy Valley.
Arts
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest News

Mad Men creator reunites cast for new Amazon series 6h ago
Is George RR Martin trolling himself over Winds of Winter delay? 8h ago
Game of Thrones episode four leaks online 10h ago
London 2017: what time is Usain Bolt racing in the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships? 11h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more