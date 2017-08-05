Accessibility Links

Hyper Evolution: Rise of the Robots

E2 of 2
About Episode Guide
Hyper Evolution: Rise of the Robots

Series 1 - Episode 2

Review

You’d think it would be near-impossible to yearn for the good old days of supermarket self-service tills, but they seem positively archaic compared with the Robo-V. This robot is currently being developed as a shop assistant, and is already able to competently answer queries on the prices and specifications of different cameras.

Professor Danielle George and evolutionary biologist Dr Ben Garrod, who worries about the rapid rise of machines, preside over this nerve-racking whip through such astounding technology. The programme also includes Nasa’s human-like Valkyrie robot, which will be used to help build homes for humans on Mars in 2030. It might sound like pure sci-fi, but soon it seems this will be our reality.

Summary

Dr Ben Garrod and Professor Danielle George explore the unsettling question of what it could mean for humanity if robotic machines were able to develop consciousness. The pair come face-to-face with a range of creations, including Kirobo, a machine designed to be a companion on the International Space station, and iCub, a robot that is forming his own unique understanding of the world around him.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Professor Danielle George MBE
Presenter Dr Ben Garrod
Director Matt Cottingham
Editor Steve Clark
Editor Sabrina Burnard
Executive Producer Dan Kendall
Executive Producer Leesa Rumley
Full Episode Guide
