Hyper Evolution: Rise of the Robots

Review

by Frances Taylor

You’d think it would be near-impossible to yearn for the good old days of supermarket self-service tills, but they seem positively archaic compared with the Robo-V. This robot is currently being developed as a shop assistant, and is already able to competently answer queries on the prices and specifications of different cameras.



Professor Danielle George and evolutionary biologist Dr Ben Garrod, who worries about the rapid rise of machines, preside over this nerve-racking whip through such astounding technology. The programme also includes Nasa’s human-like Valkyrie robot, which will be used to help build homes for humans on Mars in 2030. It might sound like pure sci-fi, but soon it seems this will be our reality.



