Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds

Review

by David Butcher

If this experiment produces measurable results as positive as they appear on screen – and we’ll find out more in this second episode – you can’t help feeling it ought to be adopted around the country forthwith.



A platoon of pre-schoolers is brightening the lives of pensioners at a retirement community in Bristol and the evidence on camera suggests the process is working wonders on the adults’ mood.



Beforehand, most said their lives were unexciting and three were depressed. But if the buzz of having kids around cheers them up, the real issue is whether it also improves physical metrics such as their mobility and strength. And conversely – what does spending time with old folk do for the four-year-olds’ health and happiness?



