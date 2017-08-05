Accessibility Links

Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds

E2 of 2
About Episode Guide
Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds
Repeat

Series 1 - Episode 2

Tuesday 1:50am - 2:45am Channel 4 (only Channel 4 HD, Channel 4)
See Repeats
Tuesday, 2:50am - 3:45am Channel 4 (only Channel 4 +1 HD, Channel 4 +1)
Wednesday, 2:50am - 3:45am 4seven
Thursday, 8pm - 9pm 4seven
HD SUB
Review

If this experiment produces measurable results as positive as they appear on screen – and we’ll find out more in this second episode – you can’t help feeling it ought to be adopted around the country forthwith.

A platoon of pre-schoolers is brightening the lives of pensioners at a retirement community in Bristol and the evidence on camera suggests the process is working wonders on the adults’ mood.

Beforehand, most said their lives were unexciting and three were depressed. But if the buzz of having kids around cheers them up, the real issue is whether it also improves physical metrics such as their mobility and strength. And conversely – what does spending time with old folk do for the four-year-olds’ health and happiness?

Summary

Ten four year olds are half way through an ambitious six-week experiment, as they share their classroom with 11 pensioners who all follow the same timetable in a nursery near Bristol. Has the energy and activities of the younger group had a measurable impact on the pensioners? Can this ambitious experiment transform the way Britain cares for its increasingly older population?

Cast & Crew

Director Benjamin Leigh
Executive Producer Trish Powell
Executive Producer Murray Boland
Series Producer Benjamin Leigh
Education Science
Full Episode Guide
