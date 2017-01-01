Accessibility Links

Menu

The Windsors

E5 of 6
About Episode Guide
Video clips are automatically supplied by broadcasters and distributors. RadioTimes.com is not responsible for the clip's contents.
The Windsors

Series 2 - Episode 5

ADVERTISEMENT

Review

This was filmed long before Theresa May called her election and, yes, Gillian Bevan’s portrait of her as a cold and calculating tyrant can now be seen to be somewhat wide of the mark. But don’t let that put you off another dose of deliciously off-the-leash spoofery.

Tonight, Camilla wants to poison the PM and get absolute power for Charles, while Kate, who has “seen Trainspotting”, is determined to remedy Scotland’s drugs problem by live-streaming herself taking “skag”. Beatrice, Fergie and Eugenie get the hots for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, while an even more unlikely love story brews between Wills and… Nicola Sturgeon. Och aye!

Summary

The Royals have gathered at Balmoral, where Camilla is determined to exact revenge on Theresa May, who is in Scotland to stop Nicola Sturgeon destroying the union. Meanwhile, Charles is a hit with the Scots when it is revealed he has got no underwear on under his kilt, and Wills is shot by a wild Highland lassie, but who is the mysterious woman? Elsewhere, Meghan Markle is thrilled to get a part in Hollyoaks, but Pippa is determined to end Meghan and Harry's relationship. Starring Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne and Hugh Skinner.

Cast & Crew

Charles Harry Enfield
Wills Hugh Skinner
Camilla Haydn Gwynne
Pippa Morgana Robinson
Kate Louise Ford
Fergie Katy Wix
Harry Richard Goulding
Beatrice Ellie White
Eugenie Celeste Dring
Theresa May Gillian Bevan
Meghan Markle Kathryn Drysdale
Nicola Sturgeon Amy Booth-Steel
Justin Trudeau Joseph May
James I Dickie Beau
Director Adam Miller
Executive Producer Camilla Campbell
Executive Producer Robert Wulff-Cochrane
Executive Producer George Jeffrie
Executive Producer Bert Tyler-Moore
Writer George Jeffrie
Writer Bert Tyler-Moore
see more
Comedy
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Harry Enfield reveals Prince Charles' secret twin Chuck in new clip for The Windsors

Didn’t you know that the heir to the throne had a twin? Well you do now….

“Dreamboat” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau causes a stir with the "British Royal Family"

The Windsors returns with a cheeky, cruel and very funny second series

Exclusive | The Windsors welcome Donald Trump to the Royal Household

Exclusive | Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle is coming to C4's The Windsors

Meet the cast of Channel 4's The Windsors

Exclusive | Channel 4 confirms two Christmas specials of The Windsors

Royal satire The Windsors will return for a second series on Channel 4

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

What time is The Windsors on TV? 2 Aug
What time is The Windsors Christmas Special on TV? 26 Dec
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2016: 30 to 21 25 Dec
When is The Windsors back on TV? 23 Dec
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more