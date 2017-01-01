The Windsors

Review

by Ben Dowell

This was filmed long before Theresa May called her election and, yes, Gillian Bevan’s portrait of her as a cold and calculating tyrant can now be seen to be somewhat wide of the mark. But don’t let that put you off another dose of deliciously off-the-leash spoofery.



Tonight, Camilla wants to poison the PM and get absolute power for Charles, while Kate, who has “seen Trainspotting”, is determined to remedy Scotland’s drugs problem by live-streaming herself taking “skag”. Beatrice, Fergie and Eugenie get the hots for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, while an even more unlikely love story brews between Wills and… Nicola Sturgeon. Och aye!



