The Windsors
E5 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 5
Review
by
Ben Dowell
This was filmed long before Theresa May called her election and, yes, Gillian Bevan’s portrait of her as a cold and calculating tyrant can now be seen to be somewhat wide of the mark. But don’t let that put you off another dose of deliciously off-the-leash spoofery.
Tonight, Camilla wants to poison the PM and get absolute power for Charles, while Kate, who has “seen Trainspotting”, is determined to remedy Scotland’s drugs problem by live-streaming herself taking “skag”. Beatrice, Fergie and Eugenie get the hots for Canadian PM Justin Trudeau, while an even more unlikely love story brews between Wills and… Nicola Sturgeon. Och aye!
Summary
The Royals have gathered at Balmoral, where Camilla is determined to exact revenge on Theresa May, who is in Scotland to stop Nicola Sturgeon destroying the union. Meanwhile, Charles is a hit with the Scots when it is revealed he has got no underwear on under his kilt, and Wills is shot by a wild Highland lassie, but who is the mysterious woman? Elsewhere, Meghan Markle is thrilled to get a part in Hollyoaks, but Pippa is determined to end Meghan and Harry's relationship. Starring Harry Enfield, Haydn Gwynne and Hugh Skinner.
Cast & Crew
Charles
Harry Enfield
Wills
Hugh Skinner
Camilla
Haydn Gwynne
Pippa
Morgana Robinson
Kate
Louise Ford
Fergie
Katy Wix
Harry
Richard Goulding
Beatrice
Ellie White
Eugenie
Celeste Dring
Theresa May
Gillian Bevan
Meghan Markle
Kathryn Drysdale
Nicola Sturgeon
Amy Booth-Steel
Justin Trudeau
Joseph May
James I
Dickie Beau
Director
Adam Miller
Executive Producer
Camilla Campbell
Executive Producer
Robert Wulff-Cochrane
Executive Producer
George Jeffrie
Executive Producer
Bert Tyler-Moore
Writer
George Jeffrie
Writer
Bert Tyler-Moore
Comedy
What time is The Windsors on TV?
2 Aug
What time is The Windsors Christmas Special on TV?
26 Dec
Radio Times Top 40 TV Shows of 2016: 30 to 21
25 Dec
When is The Windsors back on TV?
23 Dec
