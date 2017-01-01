Review

by Ben Dowell

Ohhhh-kaaaay then, as they say in Minnesota – finally another complex, involving series reaches its resolution with the now familiar serving of retribution and a few irritatingly unresolved narrative snag ends. Nikki Swango and Mr Wrench are hunting David Thewlis’s rat-like super crim VM Varga, while the supercop and mom, glorious Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon), enlists the more conventional aid of the US tax authorities to get her man.



Expect twists, brutality and, perhaps most discomforting of all, those moments of grotesquely comic violence and mishap that this show appears to have deftly borrowed and refashioned from the best of classic Jacobean drama. Roll on series four, I say.



