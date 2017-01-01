Accessibility Links
Fargo
E10 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 3 - Episode 10
Somebody to Love
Review
by
Ben Dowell
Ohhhh-kaaaay then, as they say in Minnesota – finally another complex, involving series reaches its resolution with the now familiar serving of retribution and a few irritatingly unresolved narrative snag ends. Nikki Swango and Mr Wrench are hunting David Thewlis’s rat-like super crim VM Varga, while the supercop and mom, glorious Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon), enlists the more conventional aid of the US tax authorities to get her man.
Expect twists, brutality and, perhaps most discomforting of all, those moments of grotesquely comic violence and mishap that this show appears to have deftly borrowed and refashioned from the best of classic Jacobean drama. Roll on series four, I say.
Summary
Gloria follows the money, Nikki plays a game, and Emmit learns a lesson about progress from Varga. Conclusion of the third instalment of the award-winning US drama starring Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Emmit Stussy
Ewan McGregor
Gloria Burgle
Carrie Coon
Nikki Swango
Mary Elizabeth Winstead
VM Varga
David Thewlis
Sy Feltz
Michael Stuhlbarg
Winnie Lopez
Olivia Sandoval
Larue Dollard
Hamish Linklater
Ruby Goldfarb
Mary McDonnell
Meemo
Andy Yu
Nathan Burgle
Graham Verchere
Mr Wrench
Russell Harvard
Stella Stussy
Linda Kash
Boy
David Correa
Officer Crowley
Michael Brown
Grace Stussy
Caitlynne Medrek
see more
Comedy
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Are these TV shows American or Canadian?
Fargo isn't as American as it looks...
preview |
Fargo series three adds two Ewan McGregors to a familiar formula
Critics rave about Ewan McGregor’s dual performance in Fargo as feuding brothers
Fargo season three trailer features Ewan McGregor alongside... Ewan McGregor
Ewan McGregor is unrecognisable in first look at Fargo season 3
Fargo series 3 starring Ewan McGregor is coming to Channel 4
Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins Fargo series 3
Leftovers star Carrie Coon joins Fargo season 3
