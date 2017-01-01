Accessibility Links

Menu

Fargo

E10 of 10
About Episode Guide
Somebody to Love

Series 3 - Episode 10 Somebody to Love

ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Ohhhh-kaaaay then, as they say in Minnesota – finally another complex, involving series reaches its resolution with the now familiar serving of retribution and a few irritatingly unresolved narrative snag ends. Nikki Swango and Mr Wrench are hunting David Thewlis’s rat-like super crim VM Varga, while the supercop and mom, glorious Gloria Burgle (Carrie Coon), enlists the more conventional aid of the US tax authorities to get her man.

Expect twists, brutality and, perhaps most discomforting of all, those moments of grotesquely comic violence and mishap that this show appears to have deftly borrowed and refashioned from the best of classic Jacobean drama. Roll on series four, I say.

Summary

Gloria follows the money, Nikki plays a game, and Emmit learns a lesson about progress from Varga. Conclusion of the third instalment of the award-winning US drama starring Ewan McGregor, Carrie Coon, Mary Elizabeth Winstead and David Thewlis. Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

Emmit Stussy Ewan McGregor
Gloria Burgle Carrie Coon
Nikki Swango Mary Elizabeth Winstead
VM Varga David Thewlis
Sy Feltz Michael Stuhlbarg
Winnie Lopez Olivia Sandoval
Larue Dollard Hamish Linklater
Ruby Goldfarb Mary McDonnell
Meemo Andy Yu
Nathan Burgle Graham Verchere
Mr Wrench Russell Harvard
Stella Stussy Linda Kash
Boy David Correa
Officer Crowley Michael Brown
Grace Stussy Caitlynne Medrek
see more
Comedy Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Are these TV shows American or Canadian?

Fargo isn't as American as it looks...

preview | Fargo series three adds two Ewan McGregors to a familiar formula

Critics rave about Ewan McGregor’s dual performance in Fargo as feuding brothers

Fargo season three trailer features Ewan McGregor alongside... Ewan McGregor

Ewan McGregor is unrecognisable in first look at Fargo season 3

Fargo series 3 starring Ewan McGregor is coming to Channel 4

Mary Elizabeth Winstead joins Fargo series 3

Leftovers star Carrie Coon joins Fargo season 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

What time is Fargo on TV? 2 Aug
Dan Stevens X-Men spin-off Legion confirmed to return for second season 16 Mar
Martin Freeman: Sherlock series four will be the best yet – if we don't mess it up 14 Jan
Meet the cast of Fargo series two 26 Oct
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more