Review

by Jane Rackham

In a first for this series, Davina McCall and Nicky Campbell help a birth father look for the son who was adopted as a baby, against his wishes, more than 40 years ago.



Even though Andy was getting divorced when he discovered his girlfriend was pregnant, her family insisted that she break all contact with him. He’s been deeply distressed about losing his son ever since: “You grieve… it’s just like a bereavement. I think about him all the time,” he says.



The other story is equally heartbreaking. Mary spent the first seven years of her life in care. Although as a baby she lived briefly with a couple, they didn’t adopt her because she was deaf.



The reunions are – as always - intensely emotional, but somehow it’s even more touching when it’s two blokes who are doing the sobbing.