The Sweet Makers: A Victorian Treat
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1
Fri 18 Aug 12:15am - 1:15am
BBC Two
See Repeats
Fri 18 Aug,
12:15am - 1:15am
BBC Two HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
SIGN
Review
by
Jane Rackham
In the Victorian era, mechanised equipment transformed the confectionery world, making it possible to mass-produce affordable sweets. Our four cheery modern-day confectioners roll up their sleeves (occasionally burning themselves on molten toffee) to stock their Victorian shop. It’s obviously fun, but they’re shocked at how much of a production line the work has become.
They make boiled sweets such as barley twists and rose rock, as well as an exotic confection introduced by Rowntree’s in 1879 – fruit pastilles. The results look glorious tumbled in their jars – like gleaming colourful jewels – while the giant chocolate egg at the centre of their window display is spectacular. No wonder people consumed so much sugar.
The early 20th century was a boom time for eating chocolate (it had previously only been used to make a hot drink), with the three big companies – Rowntree’s, Cadbury and Fry’s – shrewdly producing cheaply filled “combination bars”. That’s Rolo, Aero, Flake and Turkish Delight to you and me.
Summary
This time, confectioners Paul, Cynthia, Andy and Diana use original recipes to recreate a Victorian sweet shop, and discover how the quest to satisfy our national sweet tooth transformed Britain. Guided by food historian Dr Annie Gray and social historian Emma Dabiri, the sweet-makers head to Blists Hill, Shropshire, to experience first-hand the life of confectioners in late 19th and early 20th century England. The team recreate a range of Victorian treats to stock their sweet shop, from jars of boiled sweets to their own version of fruit pastilles, and an enormous Easter egg. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Director
Anna Llewellyn
Editor
Dilesh Korya
Executive Producer
Emily Shields
Producer
Anna Llewellyn
Series Producer
Helen Nixon
History
Full Episode Guide
From curry-flavoured ice cream to candied roses: the bizarre history of British sweets
Annie Gray offers viewers a look at (and taste of) centuries-old confectionary in new BBC2 series The Sweet Makers
