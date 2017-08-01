The Sweet Makers: A Victorian Treat

Review

by Jane Rackham

In the Victorian era, mechanised equipment transformed the confectionery world, making it possible to mass-produce affordable sweets. Our four cheery modern-day confectioners roll up their sleeves (occasionally burning themselves on molten toffee) to stock their Victorian shop. It’s obviously fun, but they’re shocked at how much of a production line the work has become.



They make boiled sweets such as barley twists and rose rock, as well as an exotic confection introduced by Rowntree’s in 1879 – fruit pastilles. The results look glorious tumbled in their jars – like gleaming colourful jewels – while the giant chocolate egg at the centre of their window display is spectacular. No wonder people consumed so much sugar.



The early 20th century was a boom time for eating chocolate (it had previously only been used to make a hot drink), with the three big companies – Rowntree’s, Cadbury and Fry’s – shrewdly producing cheaply filled “combination bars”. That’s Rolo, Aero, Flake and Turkish Delight to you and me.



