Animal Park Summer Special

When Kate Humble and Ben Fogle reported from Longleat in Somerset last year for the safari park’s 50th anniversary, it was a big hit with daytime viewers and children on school holidays. The heart-warming stories of animals and keepers entranced them all. They’ve returned (the series started on Monday) just as the park enters its busiest time of the year.

We’ve already seen a reluctant rhino being persuaded to take a mud bath and followed the arrival of lethal tarantulas. Today there’s the unexpected birth of a sea lion pup while, sadly, one of the park’s giraffes has become very sick – and vets can’t work out why.

Keepers are taken by surprise with the unexpected birth of a sea lion pup, while one of the park's best known giraffes has become very sick, and vets cannot work out why.

Presenter Ben Fogle
Presenter Kate Humble
Presenter Jean Johansson
Director Gareth Sacala
Executive Producer Joff Wilson
Series Producer Jamie Hammick
