Animal Park Summer Special

Review

by Jane Rackham

When Kate Humble and Ben Fogle reported from Longleat in Somerset last year for the safari park’s 50th anniversary, it was a big hit with daytime viewers and children on school holidays. The heart-warming stories of animals and keepers entranced them all. They’ve returned (the series started on Monday) just as the park enters its busiest time of the year.



We’ve already seen a reluctant rhino being persuaded to take a mud bath and followed the arrival of lethal tarantulas. Today there’s the unexpected birth of a sea lion pup while, sadly, one of the park’s giraffes has become very sick – and vets can’t work out why.



