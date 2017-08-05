Accessibility Links
Animal Park Summer Special
E3 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 2 - Episode 3
Review
by
Jane Rackham
When Kate Humble and Ben Fogle reported from Longleat in Somerset last year for the safari park’s 50th anniversary, it was a big hit with daytime viewers and children on school holidays. The heart-warming stories of animals and keepers entranced them all. They’ve returned (the series started on Monday) just as the park enters its busiest time of the year.
We’ve already seen a reluctant rhino being persuaded to take a mud bath and followed the arrival of lethal tarantulas. Today there’s the unexpected birth of a sea lion pup while, sadly, one of the park’s giraffes has become very sick – and vets can’t work out why.
Summary
Keepers are taken by surprise with the unexpected birth of a sea lion pup, while one of the park's best known giraffes has become very sick, and vets cannot work out why.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Ben Fogle
Presenter
Kate Humble
Presenter
Jean Johansson
Director
Gareth Sacala
Executive Producer
Joff Wilson
Series Producer
Jamie Hammick
Nature
Full Episode Guide
