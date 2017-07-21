Accessibility Links

World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

In Flanders Fields

One hundred years ago today on a muddy, rain-drenched field in northern Belgium, one of the bloodiest, most horrific and futile battles of the First World War started. By its end 325,000 Allied troops and 260,000 Germans were dead. War poet Siegfried Sassoon famously described it as “hell”.

A ceremony to remember those who sacrificed their lives at Passchendaele, as the Third Battle of Ypres is known, is being held at Tyne Cot cemetery where 12,000 British and Commonwealth troops are buried. Attended by members of the Royal Family, the military ceremony will include music, readings and testimonies. Kirsty Wark introduces live coverage.

Kirsty Young introduces live coverage of the centenary commemorations to mark the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele, from Tyne Cot cemetery in West Flanders, Belgium.

Presenter Kirsty Young
Reporter Dan Snow
Executive Producer Claire Popplewell
Executive Producer Claire Hughes
Producer Catherine Stirk
BBC reveals special broadcast to mark 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele

The BBC will broadcast a series of programmes live from Flanders commemorating one of the bloodiest battles of World War I
