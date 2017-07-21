Accessibility Links
World War One Remembered: Passchendaele
E2 of 3
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 2
In Flanders Fields
Monday 11am - 1pm
BBC One
Review
by
Jane Rackham
One hundred years ago today on a muddy, rain-drenched field in northern Belgium, one of the bloodiest, most horrific and futile battles of the First World War started. By its end 325,000 Allied troops and 260,000 Germans were dead. War poet Siegfried Sassoon famously described it as “hell”.
A ceremony to remember those who sacrificed their lives at Passchendaele, as the Third Battle of Ypres is known, is being held at Tyne Cot cemetery where 12,000 British and Commonwealth troops are buried. Attended by members of the Royal Family, the military ceremony will include music, readings and testimonies. Kirsty Wark introduces live coverage.
Summary
Kirsty Young introduces live coverage of the centenary commemorations to mark the first day of the Battle of Passchendaele, from Tyne Cot cemetery in West Flanders, Belgium.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Kirsty Young
Reporter
Dan Snow
Executive Producer
Claire Popplewell
Executive Producer
Claire Hughes
Producer
Catherine Stirk
Documentary
Education
Full Episode Guide
BBC reveals special broadcast to mark 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele
The BBC will broadcast a series of programmes live from Flanders commemorating one of the bloodiest battles of World War I
