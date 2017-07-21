World War One Remembered: Passchendaele

Review

by Jane Rackham

One hundred years ago today on a muddy, rain-drenched field in northern Belgium, one of the bloodiest, most horrific and futile battles of the First World War started. By its end 325,000 Allied troops and 260,000 Germans were dead. War poet Siegfried Sassoon famously described it as “hell”.



A ceremony to remember those who sacrificed their lives at Passchendaele, as the Third Battle of Ypres is known, is being held at Tyne Cot cemetery where 12,000 British and Commonwealth troops are buried. Attended by members of the Royal Family, the military ceremony will include music, readings and testimonies. Kirsty Wark introduces live coverage.