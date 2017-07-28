All Families Have Secrets - Patrick Gale's Art of Fiction

Review

by Patrick Mulkern

It’s high time bestselling author Patrick Gale came under the television spotlight. He’s been writing beautiful books for three decades (Rough Music, Notes from an Exhibition) – it’s a crime none has yet been adapted for film or TV. He has, however, created Man in an Orange Shirt, a searing drama for BBC2 (Monday), which he discusses here with one of his biggest fans, Stephen Fry.



They meet at his home (a farm near Land’s End), where Gale talks about the tag of being a “gay author”, and how he freely mines his family history for his fiction. A secret from his parents' marriage (his father’s love letters from another man) was the hook that led to his latest project. A ridiculously short profile but, like the best of gales novels, it bulges with insight and empathy.