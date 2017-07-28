Queer as Art

Accessibility Links
by
David Butcher
This glance back at queer influence in British culture is a great watch, alive with insights and observations, with everyone from Sandi Toksvig to David Hockney to Richard Coles giving their take on the landmarks and tensions of the past 50 years.
Bear in mind that, despite the title, it is mainly about pop culture, touching on David Bowie and Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Larry Grayson and Queer as Folk. In the music sphere, Simon Napier-Bell argues that gay culture “is as influential in British pop music as black culture has been to American pop music” (Discuss).
Then in a lovely unguarded moment Radio 1 DJ Nick Grimshaw suggests (very plausibly) that, compared to the heyday of gay influence in the 1970s and 80s, pop culture is now generally blander or, as he puts it, “Everything has sort of been middle-of-the-roaded.” Then he adds anxiously “Oh s***, I can’t say that. I’ll be fired.”
The BBC continues to mark the 50th anniversary of decriminalisation of male homosexuality in the UK with its Gay Britannia season. This time, the focus falls on the LGBT contribution to the arts scene in the past half-decade, as Stephen Fry, David Hockney, Anthony Sher, Alan Cumming, Will Young and Alan Hollinghurst share their perspectives on the distinctive voices the community has brought to British cultural life. Also includes contributions by Val McDermid, Wayne Sleep, Julie Goodyear, Sandi Toksvig, Russell T Davies and many more.
Contributor
Simon Napier-Bell
Contributor
Andy Bell
Contributor
Val McDermid
Contributor
Maggi Hambling
Contributor
Alan Hollinghurst
Contributor
Nick Grimshaw
Contributor
Jon Savage
Contributor
Russell T Davies
Contributor
Richard Coles
Contributor
Sarah Waters
Contributor
Alan Cumming
Contributor
Stephen Fry
Contributor
Jeanette Winterson
Contributor
Holly Johnson
Contributor
Anthony Sher
Contributor
Gregory Doran
Contributor
Isaac Julien
Contributor
Julie Goodyear
Contributor
Asifa Lahore
Contributor
Will Young
Contributor
David Hockney
Contributor
Sandi Toksvig
Director
James House
Executive Producer
Neil Crombie
Executive Producer
Joe Evans
