Review

by David Butcher

Another rivetingly informative edition, this time dunking us in the world of biscuits. Millions and millions of biscuits. They flow in magical rivers through the McVitie’s factory in north-west London, the ingredients having been shaped in magnificent machines called things like the “enrober” and the “kibbler” and the “conche”.The latter is a metal bath of chocolate with "huge blades, like a Mississippi river boat", says Cherry Healey. They love their similes on Inside the Factory . Cherry learns the topping is transferred from Manchester in a heated lorry and says it’s “like a huge hot thermos of chocolate”, while Gregg enters the factory control room and exclaims that it “looks like the Nasa command centre”.It doesn’t, but there is plenty of cool tech involved, plus a great sequence on how a man called Alan in Wigan carves out the bronze rollers that stamp patterns in biscuits. It’s beautiful to watch.