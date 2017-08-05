Accessibility Links
Inside the Factory
E3 of 6
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 3 - Episode 3
Biscuits
Tomorrow 7pm - 8pm
BBC Two HD
Tomorrow,
7pm - 8pm
BBC Two (not Scotland)
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
by
David Butcher
Another rivetingly informative edition, this time dunking us in the world of biscuits. Millions and millions of biscuits. They flow in magical rivers through the McVitie’s factory in north-west London, the ingredients having been shaped in magnificent machines called things like the “enrober” and the “kibbler” and the “conche”.
The latter is a metal bath of chocolate with "huge blades, like a Mississippi river boat", says Cherry Healey. They love their similes on
Inside the Factory
. Cherry learns the topping is transferred from Manchester in a heated lorry and says it’s “like a huge hot thermos of chocolate”, while Gregg enters the factory control room and exclaims that it “looks like the Nasa command centre”.
It doesn’t, but there is plenty of cool tech involved, plus a great sequence on how a man called Alan in Wigan carves out the bronze rollers that stamp patterns in biscuits. It’s beautiful to watch.
Summary
Gregg Wallace investigates Europe's largest biscuit factory in London, while Cherry Healey looks into the chocolate added to the beloved digestive. Plus, Ruth Goodman examines the link between biscuits and digestion.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Gregg Wallace
Contributor
Ruth Goodman
Presenter
Cherry Healey
Executive Producer
Sanjay Singhal
Executive Producer
Alice Harper
Producer
Emma Pound
Series Director
Michael Rees
Series Producer
Amanda Lyon
Documentary
Education
Full Episode Guide
