Biscuits
Tomorrow 7pm - 8pm BBC Two HD
Tomorrow, 7pm - 8pm BBC Two (not Scotland)
HD SUB WIDE AD
Review

Another rivetingly informative edition, this time dunking us in the world of biscuits. Millions and millions of biscuits. They flow in magical rivers through the McVitie’s factory in north-west London, the ingredients having been shaped in magnificent machines called things like the “enrober” and the “kibbler” and the “conche”.

The latter is a metal bath of chocolate with "huge blades, like a Mississippi river boat", says Cherry Healey. They love their similes on Inside the Factory. Cherry learns the topping is transferred from Manchester in a heated lorry and says it’s “like a huge hot thermos of chocolate”, while Gregg enters the factory control room and exclaims that it “looks like the Nasa command centre”.

It doesn’t, but there is plenty of cool tech involved, plus a great sequence on how a man called Alan in Wigan carves out the bronze rollers that stamp patterns in biscuits. It’s beautiful to watch.

Summary

Gregg Wallace investigates Europe's largest biscuit factory in London, while Cherry Healey looks into the chocolate added to the beloved digestive. Plus, Ruth Goodman examines the link between biscuits and digestion.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Gregg Wallace
Contributor Ruth Goodman
Presenter Cherry Healey
Executive Producer Sanjay Singhal
Executive Producer Alice Harper
Producer Emma Pound
Series Director Michael Rees
Series Producer Amanda Lyon
Documentary Education
