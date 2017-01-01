Accessibility Links
In the Dark
E4 of 4
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 4
Review
by
Alison Graham
In The Dark is set in Manchester, so inevitably the heroine is menaced by Jez Quigley from Coronation Street (Lee Boardman, always reliably beetle-browed and sinister).
But he’s just a messenger. Someone unseen is determined to stop Helen (MyAnna Buring) discovering the truth about that bizarre bus-shelter incident. Though you’ll perhaps have a good idea of your own who was behind it.
As this dreary crime drama concludes, Helen faces one last major hurdle as she moves on with her life, while all around her young men are dying in a gangland turf war.
You’ll probably be glad to reach the end, where there’s a little treat, a Grey’s Anatomy indie ballad to send you on your way.
Summary
Helen finds herself in more danger as the investigation pulls her further into Manchester's criminal underworld. Paranoid, vulnerable but unperturbed, she tracks down the gang responsible for the shooting - before the case throws up some shocking revelations. And can Theo cheat death as the gang continues to be hunted by a mystery gunman? Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
DI Helen Weeks
MyAnna Buring
DI Paul Hopkins
Ben Batt
DI Adam Perrin
David Leon
DCI Jack Gosforth
Jamie Sives
Theo
Fisayo Akinade
Frank Linnell
Tim McInnerny
Robert Weeks
Clive Wood
Sarah Rushton
Louise Delamere
DS Gary Kenny
Kieran O'Brien
Jenny
Georgia Tennant
Phil Hendricks
Matt King
Javine
Leah Walker
Easy
Jordan Bolger
Geraldine Charles
Laurietta Essien
Kevin Sherwood
Lee Boardman
DCI Ted Carter
David Prosho
Kid 1
Theo Graham
Kid 2
Joel Mcleoud
Wave
Connor Mullen
Elijah Stubbs (Gunman)
Adam Fielding
DI Jeff Moody
Ged Simmons
Clive
Everal A Walsh
BBC North West presenter
Annabel Tiffin
Syd
Stewart Scudamore
Katie
Alison Burrows
DC Brian Fay
Thomas Aldersley
DS Ralph Pearce
Craig Whittaker
Patrick Rushton
Robert Morgan
'Snooks'
Johann Myers
Tan Atallah
Pushpinder Chani
Dotun
Jeff Alexander
Director
Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen
Producer
Hugh Warren
Writer
Danny Brocklehurst
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Calling all male drama writers: stop writing miserable women!
Male writers of tough dramas like In The Dark are too scared of lightening their female characters, says Alison Graham
In the Dark review: MyAnna Buring's rainy crime drama needs to delve deeper
In the Dark author Mark Billingham: from real-life hostage to crime writer
Meet the cast of In the Dark
First look image of MyAnna Buring in new BBC1 drama In the Dark
