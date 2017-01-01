Review

by Alison Graham

In The Dark is set in Manchester, so inevitably the heroine is menaced by Jez Quigley from Coronation Street (Lee Boardman, always reliably beetle-browed and sinister).



But he’s just a messenger. Someone unseen is determined to stop Helen (MyAnna Buring) discovering the truth about that bizarre bus-shelter incident. Though you’ll perhaps have a good idea of your own who was behind it.



As this dreary crime drama concludes, Helen faces one last major hurdle as she moves on with her life, while all around her young men are dying in a gangland turf war.



You’ll probably be glad to reach the end, where there’s a little treat, a Grey’s Anatomy indie ballad to send you on your way.



