In the Dark

E4 of 4
About Episode Guide
In the Dark

Series 1 - Episode 4

Review

In The Dark is set in Manchester, so inevitably the heroine is menaced by Jez Quigley from Coronation Street (Lee Boardman, always reliably beetle-browed and sinister).

But he’s just a messenger. Someone unseen is determined to stop Helen (MyAnna Buring) discovering the truth about that bizarre bus-shelter incident. Though you’ll perhaps have a good idea of your own who was behind it.

As this dreary crime drama concludes, Helen faces one last major hurdle as she moves on with her life, while all around her young men are dying in a gangland turf war.

You’ll probably be glad to reach the end, where there’s a little treat, a Grey’s Anatomy indie ballad to send you on your way.

Summary

Helen finds herself in more danger as the investigation pulls her further into Manchester's criminal underworld. Paranoid, vulnerable but unperturbed, she tracks down the gang responsible for the shooting - before the case throws up some shocking revelations. And can Theo cheat death as the gang continues to be hunted by a mystery gunman? Last in the series.

Cast & Crew

DI Helen Weeks MyAnna Buring
DI Paul Hopkins Ben Batt
DI Adam Perrin David Leon
DCI Jack Gosforth Jamie Sives
Theo Fisayo Akinade
Frank Linnell Tim McInnerny
Robert Weeks Clive Wood
Sarah Rushton Louise Delamere
DS Gary Kenny Kieran O'Brien
Jenny Georgia Tennant
Phil Hendricks Matt King
Javine Leah Walker
Easy Jordan Bolger
Geraldine Charles Laurietta Essien
Kevin Sherwood Lee Boardman
DCI Ted Carter David Prosho
Kid 1 Theo Graham
Kid 2 Joel Mcleoud
Wave Connor Mullen
Elijah Stubbs (Gunman) Adam Fielding
DI Jeff Moody Ged Simmons
Clive Everal A Walsh
BBC North West presenter Annabel Tiffin
Syd Stewart Scudamore
Katie Alison Burrows
DC Brian Fay Thomas Aldersley
DS Ralph Pearce Craig Whittaker
Patrick Rushton Robert Morgan
'Snooks' Johann Myers
Tan Atallah Pushpinder Chani
Dotun Jeff Alexander
Director Ulrik Imtiaz Rolfsen
Producer Hugh Warren
Writer Danny Brocklehurst
Drama
Full Episode Guide
