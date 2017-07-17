Accessibility Links

Menu

Queers

E3 of 8
About Episode Guide
More Anger

Series 1 - Episode 3 More Anger

ADVERTISEMENT

Review

If the yardstick for TV monologues is bound to be Alan Bennett's Talking Heads, then these pub-based mini-dramas measure up to it. Each does that excellent monologue trick of sketching a character with a few light strokes and taking us straight into their world, with the tautness you get from stories told straight to camera.

The first has Russell Tovey as a rueful 1980s actor, talking through the kinds of gay characters he ended up playing in dramas of the time - “I'm getting quite good at dying,” he notes, drily. The second is even better. It has Rebecca Front as Alice, sitting with her glass of sherry in 1957 and relating how she wound up in a lavender marriage. It's touching, funny, deftly written (by newcomer Jon Bradfield) and you could watch Front's performance all day long.

Summary

It is 1987, and with Aids hitting the headlines, a new part looks like a game-changer for actor Phil. Monologue, starring Russell Tovey and written by Brian Fillis.

Cast & Crew

Phil Russell Tovey
Director Mark Gatiss
Executive Producer Pauline Law
Producer Mark Gatiss
Writer Brian Fillis
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Mad Men creator reunites cast for new Amazon series 7h ago
Is George RR Martin trolling himself over Winds of Winter delay? 8h ago
Game of Thrones episode four leaks online 11h ago
Guest editor Mark Gatiss takes over Radio Times – but what's inside the special edition? 17 Jul
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more