Queers
E3 of 8
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 3
More Anger
Review
by
David Butcher
If the yardstick for TV monologues is bound to be Alan Bennett's Talking Heads, then these pub-based mini-dramas measure up to it. Each does that excellent monologue trick of sketching a character with a few light strokes and taking us straight into their world, with the tautness you get from stories told straight to camera.
The first has Russell Tovey as a rueful 1980s actor, talking through the kinds of gay characters he ended up playing in dramas of the time - “I'm getting quite good at dying,” he notes, drily. The second is even better. It has Rebecca Front as Alice, sitting with her glass of sherry in 1957 and relating how she wound up in a lavender marriage. It's touching, funny, deftly written (by newcomer Jon Bradfield) and you could watch Front's performance all day long.
Summary
It is 1987, and with Aids hitting the headlines, a new part looks like a game-changer for actor Phil. Monologue, starring Russell Tovey and written by Brian Fillis.
Cast & Crew
Phil
Russell Tovey
Director
Mark Gatiss
Executive Producer
Pauline Law
Producer
Mark Gatiss
Writer
Brian Fillis
Drama
Full Episode Guide
