Review

by David Brown

Why didn’t EastEnders keep Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) faithful? It’s the question I’ve been asking myself ever since he started sharing illicit kisses with Whitney. The beautiful thing about Mick (back when he was introduced) was the fact that his fidelity to Linda made him the antidote to philanderers like Max Branning. He was the one guy who didn’t need to scrap and sleep around to be the alpha male.Now, all that has been tarnished, thanks to the show forcing the whole Mick/Whit frisson on us. Expect more on that front as Mick finds out that Whitney’s new fiancé is none other than Woody.