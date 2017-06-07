Accessibility Links

Menu

EastEnders

E5538
About Episode Guide
EastEnders

Episode 5538

ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Why didn’t EastEnders keep Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) faithful? It’s the question I’ve been asking myself ever since he started sharing illicit kisses with Whitney. The beautiful thing about Mick (back when he was introduced) was the fact that his fidelity to Linda made him the antidote to philanderers like Max Branning. He was the one guy who didn’t need to scrap and sleep around to be the alpha male.

Now, all that has been tarnished, thanks to the show forcing the whole Mick/Whit frisson on us. Expect more on that front as Mick finds out that Whitney’s new fiancé is none other than Woody.

Summary

Mick is stunned to learn Whitney's fiance is former Vic bar manager Woody - how will he react? Steven is relieved when Abi calls Lauren home from the hospital - only for Max to turn up, warning him he must tell Lauren the truth. Keanu surprises Bernadette with a present for the baby.

Cast & Crew

Mick Carter Danny Dyer
Whitney Carter Shona McGarty
Steven Beale Aaron Sidwell
Abi Branning Lorna Fitzgerald
Lauren Branning Jacqueline Jossa
Max Branning Jake Wood
Keanu Taylor Danny Walters
Bernadette Taylor Clair Norris
Director Thomas Hescott
Executive Producer Sean O'Connor
Writer Alex Straker
see more
Soap
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

EastEnders: ex-producer Sean O'Connor to be paid damages after wrongful tabloid allegations

The Sun newspaper issues an apology to the former soap boss

EastEnders: Phil finds Lisa and Louise in the nick of time - but will Lisa be back?

EastEnders: Linda and Johnny Carter to be involved in epic stunt next month

EastEnders: Lisa keeps Louise prisoner as her condition deteriorates, will Phil find them before it's too late?

EastEnders: Mick tells Linda the truth about him and Whitney in next week's dramatic three-hander

EastEnders: Max and secret lover Fi continue to manipulate Carmel

EastEnders: Steven's sick plan exposed by Cora?

EastEnders: Lisa kidnaps Louise from hospital - will she get away?

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

EastEnders: Whitney returns - and she's engaged to Woody! 25 Jul
EastEnders: Lisa Fowler returns to Albert Square 21 Jul
Hollyoaks' Sophie Austin to join Call the Midwife reveals partner Shayne Ward 27 Jun
Ackley Bridge: everything you need to know about Channel 4's new school drama 7 Jun
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more