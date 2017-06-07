Accessibility Links
EastEnders
E5538
About
Episode Guide
Episode 5538
Review
by
David Brown
Why didn’t
EastEnders
keep Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) faithful? It’s the question I’ve been asking myself ever since he started sharing illicit kisses with Whitney. The beautiful thing about Mick (back when he was introduced) was the fact that his fidelity to Linda made him the antidote to philanderers like Max Branning. He was the one guy who didn’t need to scrap and sleep around to be the alpha male.
Now, all that has been tarnished, thanks to the show forcing the whole Mick/Whit frisson on us. Expect more on that front as Mick finds out that Whitney’s new fiancé is none other than Woody.
Summary
Mick is stunned to learn Whitney's fiance is former Vic bar manager Woody - how will he react? Steven is relieved when Abi calls Lauren home from the hospital - only for Max to turn up, warning him he must tell Lauren the truth. Keanu surprises Bernadette with a present for the baby.
Cast & Crew
Mick Carter
Danny Dyer
Whitney Carter
Shona McGarty
Steven Beale
Aaron Sidwell
Abi Branning
Lorna Fitzgerald
Lauren Branning
Jacqueline Jossa
Max Branning
Jake Wood
Keanu Taylor
Danny Walters
Bernadette Taylor
Clair Norris
Director
Thomas Hescott
Executive Producer
Sean O'Connor
Writer
Alex Straker
Soap
Full Episode Guide
