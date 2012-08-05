Ross Kemp: Extreme World

Review

by Frances Taylor

As he drives a Nissan around Naples’ winding roads, you could be mistaken for Ross Kemp having turned travelogue presenter. That is if he weren’t behind the wheel, stating that the region has the highest murder rate of any city in Italy. The Camorra have killed more people than any organised gang in Europe over the past 30 years.



“Naples has nothing to offer anyone,” says a mother whose son went to prison for shooting policemen during a robbery when he was just 15. And yet again in this series, the conclusion gives little hope for gang warfare in the region being resolved.