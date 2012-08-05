Accessibility Links
Ross Kemp: Extreme World
E4 of 6
About
Episode Guide
New Episode
Series 6 - Episode 4
Naples
Tomorrow 9pm - 10pm
Sky 1 HD
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
9pm - 10pm
Sky 1
Tomorrow,
10pm - 11pm
Sky 1 + 1
Monday,
1am - 2am
Sky 2
Wednesday,
10pm - 11pm
Sky 1
Wednesday,
10pm - 11pm
Sky 1 HD
Wednesday,
11pm - 12am
Sky 1 + 1
Friday,
1am - 2am
Sky 1 HD
Friday,
1am - 2am
Sky 1
Friday,
2am - 3am
Sky 1 + 1
Sat 5 Aug,
11pm - 12am
Sky 2
HD
SUB
WIDE
SUR
Watchlist
Review
by
Frances Taylor
As he drives a Nissan around Naples’ winding roads, you could be mistaken for Ross Kemp having turned travelogue presenter. That is if he weren’t behind the wheel, stating that the region has the highest murder rate of any city in Italy. The Camorra have killed more people than any organised gang in Europe over the past 30 years.
“Naples has nothing to offer anyone,” says a mother whose son went to prison for shooting policemen during a robbery when he was just 15. And yet again in this series, the conclusion gives little hope for gang warfare in the region being resolved.
Summary
Ross gains unprecedented access to the world of the Camorra crime syndicate as he investigates a street war that has claimed more than 4,000 lives in Naples.
Documentary
Full Episode Guide
Ross Kemp explains why Donald Trump's Mexican wall will never work
The Extreme World host knows a bit about what goes on at borders and has some simple advice for The Donald
Extreme World with Ross Kemp to return for a third series
