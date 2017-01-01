BBC Proms 2017

Review

by Patrick Mulkern

A stirring evening ahead with two concerts across four hours. Scottish composer James MacMillan’s European Requiem was completed in 2015, a year before the Brexit result, but it’ll be hard not to observe its plea for unity, especially as it’s paired with Beethoven’s “hymn to humanity”, the Ninth Symphony. Xian Zhang is back for her third Prom, conducting the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales and the CBSO Chorus.



The Ludwig fest continues at 9.30pm with his only opera, Fidelio. A stellar cast includes Stuart Skelton as Florestan and Ricarda Merbeth as Leonore. Juanjo Mena conducts the BBC Philharmonic and Orfeón Donostiarra, a debuting choir from San Sebastián.