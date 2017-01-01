Accessibility Links
BBC Proms 2017
About
Episode Guide
New Episode
Zhang's Beethoven
Tomorrow 7:30pm - 9:30pm
BBC Four
Patrick Mulkern
A stirring evening ahead with two concerts across four hours. Scottish composer James MacMillan’s European Requiem was completed in 2015, a year before the Brexit result, but it’ll be hard not to observe its plea for unity, especially as it’s paired with Beethoven’s “hymn to humanity”, the Ninth Symphony. Xian Zhang is back for her third Prom, conducting the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales and the CBSO Chorus.
The Ludwig fest continues at 9.30pm with his only opera, Fidelio. A stellar cast includes Stuart Skelton as Florestan and Ricarda Merbeth as Leonore. Juanjo Mena conducts the BBC Philharmonic and Orfeón Donostiarra, a debuting choir from San Sebastián.
Kirsty Wark introduces a performance by the BBC National Orchestra and Chorus of Wales and the CBSO Chorus, conducted by Xian Zhang. They play Beethoven's Ninth Symphony and the European premiere of James Macmillan's A European Requiem.
Kirsty Wark
Helen Mansfield
Francesca Kemp
Joe McCulloch
Cat Dixon
How Star Wars composer John Williams became the biggest sound in Hollywood
The veteran composer has five Oscars, eight Baftas, 23 Grammys - and now an 85th birthday Prom
The Proms Podcast
Tom Jones to make Proms debut for celebration of soul music
Win tickets to John Wilson's Oklahoma! Prom
Win tickets to the Last Night of the Proms
Who's Yehudi: ground-breaking violinist Yehudi Menuhin was than just a great musician
What's it like to be the Beyoncé of classical music?
Radio 3 controller and director of BBC Proms Roger Wright announces departure
