Cycling: Ride London: 2017

Cycling: Ride London: 2017
Tomorrow 11am - 12pm BBC Two (only England, Scotland)
Tomorrow, 11am - 12pm BBC One
HD SUB LIVE WIDE
It doesn’t yet have quite the profile of the London Marathon, but Ride London is a multicoloured blur of mass-participation sport at its most inspiring.

Each year since then-mayor Boris Johnson launched the event in 2013, the capital sees an extraordinary influx of 100,000 cyclists, with families taking advantage of traffic-free routes for a ride in central London, and the more serious lycra-clad amateurs taking on the 100-mile route from London to Surrey and back, similar to the 2012 Olympic road races.

Many will do so for charity and here Sir Chris Hoy and others hear some of the stories of those involved and look ahead to the professional race this afternoon.

Live coverage of the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 and 46 Sportives, as the first finishers are expected to cross the finish line on The Mall in central London. Plus, a look at some of the stories of those involved in this year's race, and a look ahead to this afternoon's Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic.

Actor Sir Chris Hoy
Actor Heather Stanning
Actor Martin Johnson
Actor Colin Charvis
Actor Nicola Adams
Actor Jessica Eddie
Actor Mark Hunter
