Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Cycling: Ride London: 2017
Episode
About
Episode Guide
New Episode
Tomorrow 11am - 12pm
BBC Two (only England, Scotland)
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
11am - 12pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
LIVE
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
It doesn’t yet have quite the profile of the London Marathon, but Ride London is a multicoloured blur of mass-participation sport at its most inspiring.
Each year since then-mayor Boris Johnson launched the event in 2013, the capital sees an extraordinary influx of 100,000 cyclists, with families taking advantage of traffic-free routes for a ride in central London, and the more serious lycra-clad amateurs taking on the 100-mile route from London to Surrey and back, similar to the 2012 Olympic road races.
Many will do so for charity and here Sir Chris Hoy and others hear some of the stories of those involved and look ahead to the professional race this afternoon.
Summary
Live coverage of the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey 100 and 46 Sportives, as the first finishers are expected to cross the finish line on The Mall in central London. Plus, a look at some of the stories of those involved in this year's race, and a look ahead to this afternoon's Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic.
Cast & Crew
Actor
Sir Chris Hoy
Actor
Heather Stanning
Actor
Martin Johnson
Actor
Colin Charvis
Actor
Nicola Adams
Actor
Jessica Eddie
Actor
Mark Hunter
see more
Sport
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Will historical time travel drama Outlander ever overtake the novels?
7h ago
Britain's Got Talent Diversity star Robert Anker dies in car crash
8h ago
Charlie Brooker has "ideas in mind" for Black Mirror episode sequels
10h ago
Road review: Protest play about the neglected working-class is as relevant as ever ★★★
10h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It