Cycling: Ride London: 2017

Review

by David Butcher

It doesn’t yet have quite the profile of the London Marathon, but Ride London is a multicoloured blur of mass-participation sport at its most inspiring.



Each year since then-mayor Boris Johnson launched the event in 2013, the capital sees an extraordinary influx of 100,000 cyclists, with families taking advantage of traffic-free routes for a ride in central London, and the more serious lycra-clad amateurs taking on the 100-mile route from London to Surrey and back, similar to the 2012 Olympic road races.



Many will do so for charity and here Sir Chris Hoy and others hear some of the stories of those involved and look ahead to the professional race this afternoon.