Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Wild Alaska Live
E3 of 3
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 3
The Feast Reaches Climax
Tomorrow 7pm - 8pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
David Butcher
Part of the excitement of this kind of event-TV is that we can’t be too sure what will unfold on camera. (It must make it exciting for the production team, too, who have several hours of screen time to fill regardless of weather, logistics and the willingness of wildlife to play ball.) But here Liz Bonnin, Matt Baker and Steve Backshall wind up their adventures with what should be some of the most dramatic encounters yet.
Liz will be in the wildest, remotest part of Alaska hoping for a live TV first, watching wolves join the brown bears and jostle for fishing position on the river, while Steve heads out to sea where humpback whales come together to hunt.
Summary
Liz Bonnin, Matt Baker and Steve Backshall conclude the coverage of Alaskan wildlife during the summer. The programme features footage of black bear cubs trying to catch enough food to make it through the winter, wolves competing with brown bears for the best fishing positions, orcas and humpback whales gathering at sea, and eagles hunting as the salmon complete their migration. Last in the series.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Matt Baker
Presenter
Steve Backshall
Presenter
Liz Bonnin
Executive Producer
Roger Webb
Series Producer
Adam White
Nature
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Steve Backshall, Liz Bonnin and Matt Baker on Wild Alaska Live
The presenters will attempt to get up close and personal with whales and bear in wildest North America while live on air
BBC Wild Alaska Live's Liz Bonnin struggles to reach filming location due to weather
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Will historical time travel drama Outlander ever overtake the novels?
8h ago
Britain's Got Talent Diversity star Robert Anker dies in car crash
9h ago
Charlie Brooker has "ideas in mind" for Black Mirror episode sequels
10h ago
Road review: Protest play about the neglected working-class is as relevant as ever ★★★
10h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It