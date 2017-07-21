Wild Alaska Live

Accessibility Links

The Feast Reaches Climax

The Feast Reaches Climax

Tomorrow 7pm - 8pm BBC One
HD SUB WIDE
Review

Part of the excitement of this kind of event-TV is that we can’t be too sure what will unfold on camera. (It must make it exciting for the production team, too, who have several hours of screen time to fill regardless of weather, logistics and the willingness of wildlife to play ball.) But here Liz Bonnin, Matt Baker and Steve Backshall wind up their adventures with what should be some of the most dramatic encounters yet.

Liz will be in the wildest, remotest part of Alaska hoping for a live TV first, watching wolves join the brown bears and jostle for fishing position on the river, while Steve heads out to sea where humpback whales come together to hunt.

Summary

Liz Bonnin, Matt Baker and Steve Backshall conclude the coverage of Alaskan wildlife during the summer. The programme features footage of black bear cubs trying to catch enough food to make it through the winter, wolves competing with brown bears for the best fishing positions, orcas and humpback whales gathering at sea, and eagles hunting as the salmon complete their migration. Last in the series.

Presenter Matt Baker
Presenter Steve Backshall
Presenter Liz Bonnin
Executive Producer Roger Webb
Series Producer Adam White
