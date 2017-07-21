Wild Alaska Live

Review

by David Butcher

Part of the excitement of this kind of event-TV is that we can’t be too sure what will unfold on camera. (It must make it exciting for the production team, too, who have several hours of screen time to fill regardless of weather, logistics and the willingness of wildlife to play ball.) But here Liz Bonnin, Matt Baker and Steve Backshall wind up their adventures with what should be some of the most dramatic encounters yet.



Liz will be in the wildest, remotest part of Alaska hoping for a live TV first, watching wolves join the brown bears and jostle for fishing position on the river, while Steve heads out to sea where humpback whales come together to hunt.