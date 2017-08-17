Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
Menu
On TV
Now
Tonight
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
Soaps
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Professor T
E1 of 13
About
Episode Guide
New Series
Series 1 - Episode 1
Drie Eiken Campus
Today 9pm - 10:05pm
More4 (not More4 +1)
See Repeats
Today,
10pm - 11:05pm
More4 +1
SUB
AD
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Alison Graham
So, you make a drama about a forensic psychologist. But of course he must have a quirk, something that marks him out of the ordinary. Let’s give him extreme OCD (like Monk, remember him?) and possibly a place on the autistic spectrum. Then he can help the hopelessly incompetent police to investigate a series of rapes.
This oddity is Belgian and has a strangely jarring tone – it’s self-consciously jaunty, and has a soundtrack packed with moody torch songs and jazzy ballads and a central character, Professor Jasper Teerlinck, who has dreamy flashbacks and sits on his roof to think.
The central story in the first episode involves a balaclava-clad rapist who’s attacking young women in a university hall of residence. The investigation is nominally led by the scruffy, greasy-haired Inspector Annelies Donckers (Ella Leyers). But she can’t manage without the Prof.
Summary
New series. A rapist causes fear and panic at an Antwerp university campus when a young woman is attacked in circumstances identical to an unsolved case from 10 years previously and police come under increasing pressure to find the perpetrator. Inspector Annelies Donckers visits her former criminology professor, Jasper Teerlinck, who agrees to assist in the investigation. Not all her colleagues are happy as Teerlinck is simultaneously expert and eccentric, and his curious methods ruffle a few feathers. Meanwhile, Annelies struggles to convince her colleague Daan de Winter that she is not interested in a relationship, despite a recent one-night stand, and Chief Inspector Paul Rabet mourns the death of his only daughter, the victim of a car crash. Belgian crime drama, starring Koen De Bouw and Ella Leyers. In Flemish.
Cast & Crew
Jasper Teerlinck
Koen De Bouw
Annelies Donckers
Ella Leyers
Paul Rabet
Herwig Ilegems
Daan De Winter
Bart Hollanders
Christina Flamant
Tanja Oostvogels
Ingrid Sneyers
Goele Derick
Walter De Paepe
Carry Goossens
Jasmien Vermeire
Nele Bauwens
Saskia Devriese
Lotte Vannieuwenborg
Tiny Claes
Zoe Thielemans
Diana Thyssen
Stefanie Huysmans
Director
Indra Siera
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Matt LeBlanc says Top Gear will 'expand the comedy' next series
-1h ago
Emilia Clarke caught Kit Harington's hilarious Game of Thrones dragon impression on camera
-1h ago
The Galaxy Quest TV spin-off is back in the works with a new writer
-1h ago
Stanley Tucci: "British news channels are a 1000 times better than US ones"
-1h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It