Professor T

Review

by Alison Graham

So, you make a drama about a forensic psychologist. But of course he must have a quirk, something that marks him out of the ordinary. Let’s give him extreme OCD (like Monk, remember him?) and possibly a place on the autistic spectrum. Then he can help the hopelessly incompetent police to investigate a series of rapes.



This oddity is Belgian and has a strangely jarring tone – it’s self-consciously jaunty, and has a soundtrack packed with moody torch songs and jazzy ballads and a central character, Professor Jasper Teerlinck, who has dreamy flashbacks and sits on his roof to think.



The central story in the first episode involves a balaclava-clad rapist who’s attacking young women in a university hall of residence. The investigation is nominally led by the scruffy, greasy-haired Inspector Annelies Donckers (Ella Leyers). But she can’t manage without the Prof.