Only Connect

Eco-warriors v Escapologists

Series 13 - Episode 4 Eco-warriors v Escapologists

Today 8:30pm - 9pm BBC Two
Today, 8:30pm - 9pm BBC Two HD
Tomorrow, 4:05pm - 4:35pm BBC Two Scotland
Tomorrow, 4:20pm - 4:50pm BBC Two HD
Tomorrow, 4:20pm - 4:50pm BBC Two (not Scotland)
Review

One of the lovable kinks in the Only Connect format is the bit where Victoria Coren Mitchell welcomes the two teams and recites some trivial claim to fame for each contestant. But even by the usual standards (which are splendidly low), tonight’s introduction of the Escapologists’ captain Lydia as someone “who once came third in a competition requiring her to guess the weight of a nun on a bicycle” is pretty thin.

The Escapologists’ opponents are the Eco-warriors, who lower expectations by revealing that they had applied for the show five times and auditioned three times before being accepted. So they must be a bit underpowered, then? Not a bit of it: “That is amazing quizzing!” coos Coren Mitchell as they nail another three-pointer in the early rounds.

Meanwhile, we learn what a minyan is and the true requirements of a baker’s dozen…

Summary

A team of environmentalists takes on a trio who enjoy tackling escape rooms in the quiz testing general knowledge and lateral thinking. The players must make connections between four things that may at first not appear to be linked, with one set of clues consisting of Polonius, Waymar Royce, Reg Cox and Abel. Victoria Coren Mitchell hosts.

Cast & Crew

Host Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer Jenny Hawker
