Only Connect
E4 of 37
About
Episode Guide
Series 13 - Episode 4
Eco-warriors v Escapologists
Today 8:30pm - 9pm
BBC Two
See Repeats
Today,
8:30pm - 9pm
BBC Two HD
Tomorrow,
4:05pm - 4:35pm
BBC Two Scotland
Tomorrow,
4:20pm - 4:50pm
BBC Two HD
Tomorrow,
4:20pm - 4:50pm
BBC Two (not Scotland)
HD
SUB
WIDE
Review
by
David Butcher
One of the lovable kinks in the
Only Connect
format is the bit where Victoria Coren Mitchell welcomes the two teams and recites some trivial claim to fame for each contestant. But even by the usual standards (which are splendidly low), tonight’s introduction of the Escapologists’ captain Lydia as someone “who once came third in a competition requiring her to guess the weight of a nun on a bicycle” is pretty thin.
The Escapologists’ opponents are the Eco-warriors, who lower expectations by revealing that they had applied for the show five times and auditioned three times before being accepted. So they must be a bit underpowered, then? Not a bit of it: “That is amazing quizzing!” coos Coren Mitchell as they nail another three-pointer in the early rounds.
Meanwhile, we learn what a minyan is and the true requirements of a baker’s dozen…
Summary
A team of environmentalists takes on a trio who enjoy tackling escape rooms in the quiz testing general knowledge and lateral thinking. The players must make connections between four things that may at first not appear to be linked, with one set of clues consisting of Polonius, Waymar Royce, Reg Cox and Abel. Victoria Coren Mitchell hosts.
Cast & Crew
Host
Victoria Coren Mitchell
Series Director
Sian G Lloyd
Series Producer
Jenny Hawker
Full Episode Guide
