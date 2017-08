Review

by David Butcher

One of the lovable kinks in the Only Connect format is the bit where Victoria Coren Mitchell welcomes the two teams and recites some trivial claim to fame for each contestant. But even by the usual standards (which are splendidly low), tonight’s introduction of the Escapologists’ captain Lydia as someone “who once came third in a competition requiring her to guess the weight of a nun on a bicycle” is pretty thin.The Escapologists’ opponents are the Eco-warriors, who lower expectations by revealing that they had applied for the show five times and auditioned three times before being accepted. So they must be a bit underpowered, then? Not a bit of it: “That is amazing quizzing!” coos Coren Mitchell as they nail another three-pointer in the early rounds.Meanwhile, we learn what a minyan is and the true requirements of a baker’s dozen…