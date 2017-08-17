Celebrity MasterChef

Review

by Jane Rackham

The remaining four celebrities – we won’t spoil your enjoyment by revealing who they are – have a lot of challenges to get through if they’re to progress. Their knowledge and skills range from “pretty good to pretty ropey”, so John Torode has every reason to be nervous about the mass catering test.



As time starts to run out, the tension in the kitchen rises like steam. “Don’t you worry about the burritos,” reassures one celeb airily, while her team-mate grimaces to the camera, “Yes, but we’ve still got to do the fish and our rice and our dessert!”



However, it’s when they have to cook for former winners (Emma Kennedy, Ade Edmondson and Phil Vickery – all good value) that some talent starts to shine through. “A work of genius” is how they describe one dish.