Celebrity MasterChef
E2 of 12
Episode Guide
Series 12 - Episode 2
Today 8:30pm - 10pm
BBC One
HD
SUB
WIDE
AD
Review
by
Jane Rackham
The remaining four celebrities – we won’t spoil your enjoyment by revealing who they are – have a lot of challenges to get through if they’re to progress. Their knowledge and skills range from “pretty good to pretty ropey”, so John Torode has every reason to be nervous about the mass catering test.
As time starts to run out, the tension in the kitchen rises like steam. “Don’t you worry about the burritos,” reassures one celeb airily, while her team-mate grimaces to the camera, “Yes, but we’ve still got to do the fish and our rice and our dessert!”
However, it’s when they have to cook for former winners (Emma Kennedy, Ade Edmondson and Phil Vickery – all good value) that some talent starts to shine through. “A work of genius” is how they describe one dish.
Summary
The four remaining contenders each demonstrate their ability to identify a tray of ingredients, three spices and three leafy vegetables before being tasked to make a lamb kofta, hummus and a flatbread in just 15 minutes. They are then split into teams and sent on their first mass catering challenge - making lunch for over 100 members of staff at Europe's largest biomedical research facility. Back at HQ, the battle for a semi-final place reaches its climax as the four must cook a two-course meal that will not only be judged by John Torode and Gregg Wallace, but also by former champions Adrian Edmondson, Emma Kennedy and Phil Vickery.
Cast & Crew
Judge
Gregg Wallace
Judge
John Torode
Contributor
Adrian Edmondson
Contributor
Emma Kennedy
Contributor
Phil Vickery
Director
David Crerar
Editor
Ian Kelsey
Executive Producer
David Ambler
Series Producer
Genevieve Welch
Entertainment
Food
Full Episode Guide
