Spanish Civil War with Michael Portillo

E1 of 2
Spanish Civil War with Michael Portillo

Series 1 - Episode 1

Today 11pm - 12am Quest
Tomorrow, 12am - 1am Quest +1
Review

Our knowledge of the Spanish Civil War of 1936-9 is fairly limited in this country, which seems embarrassing given how bloody, tragic, and divisive it was.

This two-parter, originally shown in Spain, brings colour to archive footage to tell the neglected story of the Spanish Civil War, with Michael Portillo – whose own father was exiled to Britain after supporting the Republican side — offering authoritative narration.

Summary

Part one of two. The political commentator presents never-before-seen colour footage of the Spanish Civil War, vividly recounting a war hitherto seen only in black and white.

Cast & Crew

Presenter Michael Portillo
Reality
