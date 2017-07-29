Accessibility Links
Spanish Civil War with Michael Portillo
E1 of 2
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 1
Today 11pm - 12am
Quest
See Repeats
Tomorrow,
12am - 1am
Quest +1
WIDE
Watchlist
Review
by
Sarah Carson
Our knowledge of the Spanish Civil War of 1936-9 is fairly limited in this country, which seems embarrassing given how bloody, tragic, and divisive it was.
This two-parter, originally shown in Spain, brings colour to archive footage to tell the neglected story of the Spanish Civil War, with Michael Portillo – whose own father was exiled to Britain after supporting the Republican side — offering authoritative narration.
Summary
Part one of two. The political commentator presents never-before-seen colour footage of the Spanish Civil War, vividly recounting a war hitherto seen only in black and white.
Cast & Crew
Presenter
Michael Portillo
Reality
Full Episode Guide
