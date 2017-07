Review

by Frances Taylor

Much like the late Cilla Black, Paul O’Grady has a very easy manner and oozes a natural warmth for the contestants on Blind Date . The difference is, whereas Cilla was always eager to buy herself a hat, Paul isn’t so keen. “If there’s a wedding, I might come,” he mutters during tonight’s episode. “I’m not mad on weddings… but I might come.”O’Grady is undoubtedly at his absolute best when he’s rolling his eyes in mock exasperation and ad-libbing with the singletons away from the autocue. As flight attendant Sophie and Ted from Bromsgrove settle on the stool, many of the double entendres that fly back and forth err rather on the saucy side for early evening. Which, of course, is no bad thing.