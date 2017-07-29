Blind Date

Summary

The dating game show concludes, as Paul O'Grady sets out to help two more singletons find romance. This time, he lends his assistance to Sophie, a flight attendant who hopes to find a cheeky chap who can love her in spite of her goofy, childlike ways. Also seeking a spark of attraction is Ted, a business development manager who is looking for a kind-hearted girlfriend who is also independent and ambitious. Plus, Paul catches up with last week's couples to find out how whether their dates were a success.