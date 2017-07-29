Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
Blind Date
E6 of 6
About
Episode Guide
Repeat
Series 1 - Episode 6
Tomorrow 12am - 1am
My5
SUB
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Frances Taylor
Much like the late Cilla Black, Paul O’Grady has a very easy manner and oozes a natural warmth for the contestants on
Blind Date
. The difference is, whereas Cilla was always eager to buy herself a hat, Paul isn’t so keen. “If there’s a wedding, I might come,” he mutters during tonight’s episode. “I’m not mad on weddings… but I might come.”
O’Grady is undoubtedly at his absolute best when he’s rolling his eyes in mock exasperation and ad-libbing with the singletons away from the autocue. As flight attendant Sophie and Ted from Bromsgrove settle on the stool, many of the double entendres that fly back and forth err rather on the saucy side for early evening. Which, of course, is no bad thing.
Summary
The dating game show concludes, as Paul O'Grady sets out to help two more singletons find romance. This time, he lends his assistance to Sophie, a flight attendant who hopes to find a cheeky chap who can love her in spite of her goofy, childlike ways. Also seeking a spark of attraction is Ted, a business development manager who is looking for a kind-hearted girlfriend who is also independent and ambitious. Plus, Paul catches up with last week's couples to find out how whether their dates were a success.
Cast & Crew
Host
Paul O'Grady
Executive Producer
Graham Stuart
Executive Producer
Kieran Doherty
Executive Producer
Matthew Worthy
Producer
Reech Bloch
Series Producer
Shane Byrne
see more
Entertainment
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Latest News
Will historical time travel drama Outlander ever overtake the novels?
7h ago
Britain's Got Talent Diversity star Robert Anker dies in car crash
9h ago
Charlie Brooker has "ideas in mind" for Black Mirror episode sequels
10h ago
Road review: Protest play about the neglected working-class is as relevant as ever ★★★
10h ago
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It