Review

by Claire Webb

Dynasty sur Mer, as this big-budget show has been nicknamed, is finally beginning to live up to its potential. Julia Stiles’s widow Georgina decides to play dirty and takes her heroin-addicted stepson prisoner, hoping he’ll spill secrets in exchange for his next fix. While he’s sweating and cussing in daddy’s secret lair, his real mother throws a party worthy of an oligarch – oblivious to the fact that a malevolent interloper is serving the dainty canapés and topping up the champagne flutes. The night spirals out of control in a slick, intoxicating episode where even the lonely little sister is up to no good. There’s an excellent soundtrack, too.