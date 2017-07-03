Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Riviera

E5 of 10
About Episode Guide
Riviera

Series 1 - Episode 5

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

Dynasty sur Mer, as this big-budget show has been nicknamed, is finally beginning to live up to its potential. Julia Stiles’s widow Georgina decides to play dirty and takes her heroin-addicted stepson prisoner, hoping he’ll spill secrets in exchange for his next fix. While he’s sweating and cussing in daddy’s secret lair, his real mother throws a party worthy of an oligarch – oblivious to the fact that a malevolent interloper is serving the dainty canapés and topping up the champagne flutes. The night spirals out of control in a slick, intoxicating episode where even the lonely little sister is up to no good. There’s an excellent soundtrack, too.

Summary

A frustrated Georgina uses the Clios Foundation's lavish gala as an opportunity to pin down a person of interest, but the party receives an uninvited guest.

Cast & Crew

Georgina Clios Julia Stiles
Constantine Clios Anthony LaPaglia
Irina Lena Olin
Adam Clios Iwan Rheon
Christos Clios Dimitri Leonidas
Robert Carver Adrian Lester
Adriana Clios Roxane Duran
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Riviera star Julia Stiles: I have an aversion to Twitter because of Donald Trump

The actress talks about her love for Alan Partridge and how comedy is a "medicine for the current state of US politics”
ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

What Time is Riviera on TV? 20 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis: why I've left Jud behind 9 Jul
Poldark star Phil Davis is the new narrator of Who Do You Think You Are? 6 Jul
Poldark's Phil Davis to star in new BBC caravan comedy Static 3 Jul
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more