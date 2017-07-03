Accessibility Links
Riviera
E5 of 10
About
Episode Guide
Series 1 - Episode 5
Review
by
Claire Webb
Dynasty sur Mer, as this big-budget show has been nicknamed, is finally beginning to live up to its potential. Julia Stiles’s widow Georgina decides to play dirty and takes her heroin-addicted stepson prisoner, hoping he’ll spill secrets in exchange for his next fix. While he’s sweating and cussing in daddy’s secret lair, his real mother throws a party worthy of an oligarch – oblivious to the fact that a malevolent interloper is serving the dainty canapés and topping up the champagne flutes. The night spirals out of control in a slick, intoxicating episode where even the lonely little sister is up to no good. There’s an excellent soundtrack, too.
Summary
A frustrated Georgina uses the Clios Foundation's lavish gala as an opportunity to pin down a person of interest, but the party receives an uninvited guest.
Cast & Crew
Georgina Clios
Julia Stiles
Constantine Clios
Anthony LaPaglia
Irina
Lena Olin
Adam Clios
Iwan Rheon
Christos Clios
Dimitri Leonidas
Robert Carver
Adrian Lester
Adriana Clios
Roxane Duran
Drama
Full Episode Guide
Riviera star Julia Stiles: I have an aversion to Twitter because of Donald Trump
The actress talks about her love for Alan Partridge and how comedy is a "medicine for the current state of US politics”
