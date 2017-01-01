How to Get Away with Murder

Review

by Hannah Shaddock

It’s the third outing for this series, which smartly turns the usual legal drama trope – of “goodies” fighting valiantly for justice – on its head. For Annalise Keating (played with relish by Viola Davis) and her students, concepts like truth or innocence are irrelevant – what matters is winning, however high the cost.



The second series saw a spate of killings, a bit of incest and the unearthing of deep-seated family traumas. In this opener we revisit a difficult summer for the Keating Five, as Annalise tries to track down Frank – and it doesn’t take long for another body to join the pile.

