Accessibility Links
Skip to Main Content
Skip to Main Navigation
Skip to Footer
Sign in / Register
Sign out
My watchlist
Menu
Home
News
TV
TV Home
TV News
TV Listings
TV On Demand
Film
Film Home
Film News
Film on TV
Film On Demand
Radio
Radio Home
Radio News
Radio Listings
Radio On Demand
On Demand
Search
magazine
win
offers
money
travel
How to Get Away with Murder
E1 of 15
About
Episode Guide
Series 3 - Episode 1
We're Good People Now
Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on Google Plus
Share on WhatsApp
Email to a friend
Review
by
Hannah Shaddock
It’s the third outing for this series, which smartly turns the usual legal drama trope – of “goodies” fighting valiantly for justice – on its head. For Annalise Keating (played with relish by Viola Davis) and her students, concepts like truth or innocence are irrelevant – what matters is winning, however high the cost.
The second series saw a spate of killings, a bit of incest and the unearthing of deep-seated family traumas. In this opener we revisit a difficult summer for the Keating Five, as Annalise tries to track down Frank – and it doesn’t take long for another body to join the pile.
Summary
The students enter their second year of law school - but with Wallace's murder unsolved and Frank's whereabouts unknown, they struggle to move on. Legal drama, starring Viola Davis.
Cast & Crew
Annalise Keating
Viola Davis
Nate Lahey
Billy Brown
Wes Gibbins
Alfred Enoch
Connor Walsh
Jack Falahee
Michaela Pratt
Aja Naomi King
Asher Millstone
Matt McGorry
Oliver Hampton
Conrad Ricamora
Laurel Castillo
Karla Souza
Frank Delfino
Charlie Weber
Bonnie Winterbottom
Liza Weil
see more
Drama
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT
Alfred Enoch is very fond of his magical Harry Potter upbringing
The How to Get Away with Murder star talks "frenzied" days reading Harry Potter and how things are going to "get a whole lot worse" for Keating's law interns in season two
Orange is the New Black's Matt McGorry is not a fan of binge-watching
Gasps, lies and tears in exclusive How To Get Away With Murder season two trailer
7 must-watch moments from Emmy Awards 2015
Shonda Rhimes reigns supreme as ABC renews Grey's Anatomy, Scandal and How To Get Away With Murder
How to ruin any TV show with one replaced letter
Why you should watch How to Get Away with Murder
How to Get Away with Murder executive producer Shonda Rhimes introduces Annalise Keating
ADVERTISEMENT
Related News
Grey's Anatomy, Scandal, Modern Family, How To Get Away With Murder and more renewed by ABC
4 Mar
How to Get Away with Murder, Hemlock Grove and Spy - all new on demand this week
20 Oct
A pick of the best 2015 US TV pilots
27 Jan
10 US TV shows we give thanks for this Thanksgiving
27 Nov
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website.
Read more
Got It