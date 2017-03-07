Accessibility Links
Emmerdale
E7876
About
Episode Guide
Episode 7876
Watchlist
Review
by
David Brown
#Robron fans aren’t going to like the big question being asked in tonight’s double bill: are Robert and Aaron going to split up? Yes, the couple with the most loyal fanbase are on the rocks – a plotline that will surely have devotees seething at the scriptwriters. But what is
Emmerdale
to do? Just have Robert and Aaron being happy as they picnic in the Dales and gambol in fields?
Everybody knows that, where soaps are concerned, contentment doesn’t make for good drama. But perhaps there could be other plotlines to be conceived that don’t involve potential break-ups? The trouble is, #Robron have now done it all: stunts, self-harm, abuse, flatlining hospital monitors... where could the show possibly take them next?
Summary
Debbie tries to convince Cain that his relationship with Harriet will bring nothing but trouble, and realise she may have to choose where her loyalties lie - with Cain or Moira. Robert makes a bold proposal, and Finn tries to prove he can be a useful employee at Home Farm - but ends up trying a little too hard.
Cast & Crew
Debbie Dingle
Charley Webb
Cain Dingle
Jeff Hordley
Robert Sugden
Ryan Hawley
Finn Barton
Joe Gill
Lachlan White
Thomas Atkinson
Director
Alan Wareing
Executive Producer
John Whiston
Series Producer
Iain MacLeod
Writer
Linton Chiswick
Soap
Full Episode Guide
Emmerdale: Pete proposes to Leyla by accident, and Priya thinks she's pregnant...
And Leyla's asked Priya to be bridesmaid. Awkward...
Emmerdale: tragedy for Nell Fairfax as her baby dies
Emmerdale: Debbie flirts with Ross lookalike Cory
Emmerdale: Ross and Debbie are back on!
Emmerdale: Harriet to dump Cain?
Emmerdale: shock fall for Robert Sugden
Emmerdale: trial verdict for Pierce - will he be found guilty?
Emmerdale: Aaron leaves the village - will he be back?
