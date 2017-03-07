Accessibility Links

My watchlist
Menu

Emmerdale

E7876
About Episode Guide
Emmerdale

Episode 7876

Watchlist
ADVERTISEMENT

Review

#Robron fans aren’t going to like the big question being asked in tonight’s double bill: are Robert and Aaron going to split up? Yes, the couple with the most loyal fanbase are on the rocks – a plotline that will surely have devotees seething at the scriptwriters. But what is Emmerdale to do? Just have Robert and Aaron being happy as they picnic in the Dales and gambol in fields?

Everybody knows that, where soaps are concerned, contentment doesn’t make for good drama. But perhaps there could be other plotlines to be conceived that don’t involve potential break-ups? The trouble is, #Robron have now done it all: stunts, self-harm, abuse, flatlining hospital monitors... where could the show possibly take them next?

Summary

Debbie tries to convince Cain that his relationship with Harriet will bring nothing but trouble, and realise she may have to choose where her loyalties lie - with Cain or Moira. Robert makes a bold proposal, and Finn tries to prove he can be a useful employee at Home Farm - but ends up trying a little too hard.

Cast & Crew

Debbie Dingle Charley Webb
Cain Dingle Jeff Hordley
Robert Sugden Ryan Hawley
Finn Barton Joe Gill
Lachlan White Thomas Atkinson
Director Alan Wareing
Executive Producer John Whiston
Series Producer Iain MacLeod
Writer Linton Chiswick
see more
Soap
Full Episode Guide
ADVERTISEMENT

Emmerdale: Pete proposes to Leyla by accident, and Priya thinks she's pregnant...

And Leyla's asked Priya to be bridesmaid. Awkward...

Emmerdale: tragedy for Nell Fairfax as her baby dies

Emmerdale: Debbie flirts with Ross lookalike Cory

Emmerdale: Ross and Debbie are back on!

Emmerdale: Harriet to dump Cain?

Emmerdale: shock fall for Robert Sugden

Emmerdale: trial verdict for Pierce - will he be found guilty?

Emmerdale: Aaron leaves the village - will he be back?

ADVERTISEMENT

Related News

Emmerdale secrets - the truth behind Megan and Charity's paint fight revealed! 6 Jul
Hollyoaks' Sophie Austin to join Call the Midwife reveals partner Shayne Ward 27 Jun
British Soap Awards 2017: who should win 1 Jun
Coronation Street misses out on Royal Television Society Awards Soap nomination 7 Mar
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more