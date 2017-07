Review

by David Brown

#Robron fans aren’t going to like the big question being asked in tonight’s double bill: are Robert and Aaron going to split up? Yes, the couple with the most loyal fanbase are on the rocks – a plotline that will surely have devotees seething at the scriptwriters. But what is Emmerdale to do? Just have Robert and Aaron being happy as they picnic in the Dales and gambol in fields?Everybody knows that, where soaps are concerned, contentment doesn’t make for good drama. But perhaps there could be other plotlines to be conceived that don’t involve potential break-ups? The trouble is, #Robron have now done it all: stunts, self-harm, abuse, flatlining hospital monitors... where could the show possibly take them next?